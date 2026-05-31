Grab a Drink, Get a Smile with a Sticker Giveaway at Scooter’s Coffee

May 29, 2026 – Get ready to sip, smile and celebrate; National Smile Day is May 31, and Scooter’s Coffee is spreading the vibes with a sticker giveaway. More Eat & Drink News

Scooter’s Coffee has been adding a smiley sticker to each lid since ’98 to spread a little extra happiness, one sticker, one smile, one drink at a time. As a nod to our roots and to celebrate the joy of smiling on National Smile Day, we are giving away an exclusive Smile Since ’98 sticker, inspired by the original smiley sticker – perfect for sticking on a tumbler, laptop, or water bottle.

Whether you’re grabbing your favorite ‘Licious Lineup latte on your way or if Scooter’s Coffee is your only stop that day, the sticker giveaway is sure to slay, adding a little burst of joy to brighten your day. Rise with the sun, because the sticker giveaway starts when the open sign turns on, and supplies will go fast.

Scoot on Around® to a Scooter’s Coffee near you, grab your favorite drink, and flash a smile; you might just leave with a shiny new reason to keep it going all day long. After all, Scooter’s Coffee has been delivering “Smiles since ’98”… and this National Smile Day is no exception.

Limit one sticker per guest with any purchase on Sunday, May 31, 2026 while supplies last. Download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app to collect Smiles on every purchase to earn free drinks, food, and more!

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