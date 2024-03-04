Who Will the Titans Pick? Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

NASHVILLE – The NFL Combine is now in the rearview mirror. Now, the countdown is on to the NFL Draft. The Titans have the seventh overall pick, and some holes to fill.
Let’s take our fourth tour of the mocks and a look at what 25 draft analysts think the Titans will do:
Mel Kiper, ESPN: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: WR Rome, Odunze, Washington
Matt Rooney, Bleacher Nation: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Jeremy Bissett, NFL Draft Scout: Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama
Malik Vosburg, Daily Press: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Robert Lorge, Rotoballer: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Walter Cherepinski, Walter Football: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: OT J.C. Latham, Alabama
Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Bob McManaman, Arizona Republic: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Steve Serby, New York Post: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Adam Hill, Las Vegas Review-Journal: WR Rome Odunze, Washington
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Lou Scataglia, NFL Spin Zone: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Luke Easterling, SI.com: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Steven Cheah, Barstool Sports: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Glynn Morgan, NBC Sports Chicago: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Hayden Winks, Underdog Fantasy: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Dan Parr NFL.com: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Source: TennesseeTitans.com
