Two Wanted in Murfreesboro Home Store Theft

March 3, 2024 – Murfreesboro police are seeking information on two people of interest in a theft.

It occurred on February 19 at JD’s All About Home on Old Fort Parkway. police say one person was seen reaching over the counter to take someone’s wallet.

Detectives are seeking the identity of two persons of interest about a theft at JD’s All About Home on Old Fort Pkwy. on Feb. 19. One of the individuals is seen reaching over the counter and taking a victim’s wallet. They left in blue 4-door sedan. Det. Gonzalez at 629-201-5638. pic.twitter.com/jPY6Tm8LYl — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) March 4, 2024

They left the scene in blue 4-door sedan.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Gonzalez at 629-201-5638.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: Murfreesboro Police