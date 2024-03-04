Two Wanted in Murfreesboro Home Store Theft

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
0

March 3, 2024 – Murfreesboro police are seeking information on two people of interest in a theft.

It occurred on February 19 at JD’s All About Home on Old Fort Parkway. police say one person was seen reaching over the counter to take someone’s wallet.

They left the scene in blue 4-door sedan.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Gonzalez at 629-201-5638.

Source: Murfreesboro Police

