Predators Statement on the Passing of Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
1

Nashville, Tenn. (August 30, 2024) – The entire Nashville Predators organization joins the hockey community in mourning the tragic passing of Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau, two exceptional individuals who left an indelible mark on the sport they loved so dearly and their countless fans.

We extend our deepest condolences & sympathies to the Gaudreau family, the Columbus Blue Jackets organization and all those impacted by this unimaginable loss.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here