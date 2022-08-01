What’s New to Streaming in August 2022

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this August 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu.

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of August 2022. Highlights this month include The Sandman, Locke & Key Season 3, Never Have I Ever Season 3, and Day Shift.

Prime Video is releasing some must-see titles this August, giving us a late-summer lineup that's sure to please all Prime Video subscribers. Here is what is coming to Prime Video in August 2022.

From current episodes and original series to kids' shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what's coming to Hulu in August 2022.

Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in August 2022.

HBO Max has announced everything coming to the platform this August, including the debut of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (8/21), based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood." In addition, all eight seasons of the HBO hit GAME OF THRONES arrive on HBO Max in 4K Ultra HD.