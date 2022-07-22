Friday, July 22, 2022
Coming to Disney Plus in August 2022

Michael Carpenter
By Michael Carpenter
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in August 2022. Find more entertainment news here!

August 3

  • Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)
  • The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)
  • Lightyear
  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel – Premiere 
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 302 “Into the Unknown”

August 5

  • The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)
  • The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)
  • Old Dogs
  • LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation – Premiere

August 10

  • Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)
  • Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)
  • I Am Groot – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 303 “The Woman In The Woods”

August 12

  • Disney Summer Magic Quest
  • Father of the Bride
  • Father of the Bride Part II

August 17

  • Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)
  • She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Premiere – Episode 1
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 304 “No Drama”

August 19

  • Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)
  • Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)
  • Tangled (Sing-Along Version)

August 24

  • Blackish (S8)
  • Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 305 “The Real Campers of Shallow Lake”
  • She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 2

August 26

  • Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!

August 31

  • America’s National Parks (S1)
  • Europe From Above (S2)
  • Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (S3)
  • Andor – 2-Episode Premiere – Episodes 1-2
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 306 “Color War”
  • She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 3

