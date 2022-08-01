WEATHER: 8-1-2,2022: Storms Taper Off, Heat Returns

Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 207 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-020715- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 207 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected across Middle Tennessee again today, with the main concern being locally heavy rainfall. Additional showers and storms are anticipated to develop across Kentucky late today into tonight, which may move southward into Middle Tennessee. These storms could pose a risk for damaging winds, along with locally heavy rainfall and possible flooding. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time.
Today
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 98. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 106. South wind around 5 mph becoming west in the morning.