Monday, August 1, 2022
WEATHER: 8-1-2,2022: Storms Taper Off, Heat Returns

Clark Shelton
By Clark Shelton
Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
207 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-020715-
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
207 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected across Middle
Tennessee again today, with the main concern being locally heavy
rainfall. Additional showers and storms are anticipated to develop
across Kentucky late today into tonight, which may move southward
into Middle Tennessee. These storms could pose a risk for damaging
winds, along with locally heavy rainfall and possible flooding.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday.

No hazardous weather is expected at this time.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 98. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 106. South wind around 5 mph becoming west in the morning.

