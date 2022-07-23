Prime Video is releasing some must-see titles this August, giving us a late-summer lineup that’s sure to please all Prime Video subscribers. Here is what is coming to Prime Video in August 2022.
August 1
- Game of Spy (2022)
- Go, Diego, Go! (2006)
- Cartel Crew (2019)
- Lopez (2016)
- (500) Days Of Summer (2009)
- 1 Buck (2017)
- 16 To Life (2015)
- 3000 Miles To Graceland (2001)
- 5 Star Day (2011)
- 59 Seconds (2016)
- A Dark Place (2019)
- A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
- A Night At The Roxbury (1998)
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
- Aaron’s Blood (2017)
- Absolution (2015)
- Acid Horizon (2018)
- Already Gone (2019)
- Alright Now (2018)
- Anguish (2015)
- Annapolis (2006)
- Any Day (2015)
- Assimilate (2019)
- Baby Boom (1987)
- Backstage (2021)
- Backwoods (2020)
- Bad Frank (2017)
- Bad Therapy (2020)
- Basic (2003)
- Battle Scars (2020)
- Before Midnight (2013)
- Big Brother Volcano (2017)
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
- Clockstoppers (2002)
- Courage Under Fire (1996)
- Crossed the Line (2014)
- Dating My Mother (2017)
- Derek’s Dead (2020)
- Disappearance (2019)
- Don’t Click (2012)
- Downhill Racer (1969)
- Drive Me Crazy (1999)
- Eadweard (2015)
- Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
- Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)
- Evil Dead (2013)
- Face/Off (1997)
- Filth (2014)
- Firewalker (1986)
- Follow the Prophet (2010)
- Fright Night (2011)
- Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (2015)
- Getting to Know You (2020)
- Gonzo (2008)
- Goodbye Butterfly (2021)
- Grand Cru (2018)
- Happy Yummy Chicken (2017)
- Hardball (2001)
- Here On Out (2019)
- He’s Way More Famous Than You (2012)
- I Am A Ghost (2014)
- I Like Me (2019)
- I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)
- Iceland Is Best (2020)
- I’m Still Here (2010)
- Impossible Monsters (2019)
- International Falls (2019)
- I’ve Got Issues (2020)
- Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero (2016)
- King Arthur (2004)
- King Kong (1976)
- King Of Knives (2020)
- Kingpin (1996)
- Leaving Las Vegas (1996)
- Letter from Masanjia (2018)
- Line of Descent (2019)
- Lost Bayou (2020)
- Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound (2019)
- Man from Reno (2015)
- McLintock (1963)
- Mermaids (1990)
- Misma Luna (Under The Same Moon) (2008)
- Mr. 3000 (2004)
- Neil Young Heart of Gold (2006)
- Never Heard (2018)
- New Money (2018)
- Obey (2018)
- Once (2007)
- Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
- One and the Same (2021)
- Paradox Lost (2021)
- Perfect Sisters (2014)
- Pet Sematary (1989)
- Prophecy (1979)
- River’s Edge (1987)
- Rockaway (2019)
- Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)
- Ronin (1998)
- Safe Inside (2021)
- Scary Movie 5 (2013)
- Serpico (1973)
- Single White Female (1992)
- Soldiers of Fortune (2012)
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
- Star Trek Generations (1994)
- Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
- Step Up Revolution (2012)
- Still Today (2020)
- Surrogate Valentine (2011)
- The Atoning (2017)
- The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)
- The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
- The Feels (2018)
- The Haunting (1999)
- The Hornet’s Nest (2014)
- The Killer Elite (1975)
- The Machinist (2004)
- The Middle of X (2018)
- The Missouri Breaks (1976)
- The Saint (1997)
- The Shootist (1976)
- The Wrong Todd (2014)
- The Yards (2000)
- Thief (1981)
- Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)
- To Tokyo (2018)
- Trail of Ashes (2020)
- Trickster (2019)
- Trigger (2020
- Two Ways Home (2019)
- Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black
- Woman (2005)
- Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black
- Woman – The Play (2005)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail (2009)
- Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)
- Undertow (2004)
- Vampires Suck (2010)
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
- Wayne’s World II (1993)
- We Were Soldiers (2002)
- Weepah Way for Now (2015)
- White on Rice (2009)
- Wild Honey Pie! (2018)
- Writer’s Block (2019)
- Wuthering Heights (1970)
- Yinz (2019)
- Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
August 4
- All or Nothing: Arsenal (2022)
August 5
- The Outlaws Season 2 (2022)
- Thirteen Lives (2022)
- Licorice Pizza (2021)
August 10
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)
- The Lost City (2022)
August 12
- A League of Their Own (2022)
- Cosmic Love (2022)
August 19
- Making the Cut Season 3 (2022)
- Todo Por Lucy Season 2 (2021)
August 20
- Robocop (2014)
August 26
- Samaritan (2022)
- Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby (2022)
August 31
- 1900 (1977)