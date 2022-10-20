What is the Most Popular Halloween Costume in Tennessee?

According to Scholaroo’s Halloween Costume Index – a study that analyzes the most popular costumes from coast to coast – the most popular costume in the country this year is the cat costume.

Cat Halloween costumes are also a favorite in 12 other states including California, Massachusetts and Washington. The second most popular is the pirate costume – it’s popular in Alabama, Arizona and Nevada.

The third most popular costume happens to be the most popular in Tennessee – Spiderman costume.

Want to know the top five most popular costumes in Tennessee? They are: