Thursday, October 20, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeEntertainmentWhat is the Most Popular Halloween Costume in Tennessee?
EntertainmentFeaturedLocal Living

What is the Most Popular Halloween Costume in Tennessee?

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
0
1
photo from Scholaroo

According to Scholaroo’s Halloween Costume Index – a study that analyzes the most popular costumes from coast to coast – the most popular costume in the country this year is the cat costume.

Cat Halloween costumes are also a favorite in 12 other states including California, Massachusetts and Washington. The second most popular is the pirate costume – it’s popular in Alabama, Arizona and Nevada.

The third most popular costume happens to be the most popular in Tennessee – Spiderman costume.

Want to know the top five most popular costumes in Tennessee? They are:

  1. Spiderman
  2. Cat
  3. Witch
  4. Pirate
  5. Fortnite

Previous articleVols Receiver Jalin Hyatt Named Maxwell Player of the Week After Performance Against Bama
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.