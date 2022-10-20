Thursday, October 20, 2022
Vols Receiver Jalin Hyatt Named Maxwell Player of the Week After Performance Against Bama

From utsports.com

Adding to his list of honors following a historic performance against Alabama on Saturday, Jalin Hyatt was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week by the Maxwell Football Club on Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Photos – Vols Beat Alabama at Neyland Stadium

Hyatt had six catches and was electric with each touch of the ball, finishing the game with five touchdowns – a mark that set a single-game program record and tied the Southeastern Conference single-game record. He also had 207 receiving yards, the sixth-best performance in a game in Tennessee history.

The junior wideout became the second Vol of the Heupel Era to amass 200 yards or more receiving, joining Cedric Tillman’s 200-yard output against Georgia a season ago. Hyatt finished with an average of 34.5 yards per reception, thanks in large part to three long completions of 36, 60 and 78 yards with Hendon Hooker, each going for a touchdown.

Hyatt adds the Maxwell Award Player of the Week acclaim to an already strong lineup of weekly awards, including both the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week and SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

Hyatt and the Vols continue their three-game homestand next weekend, welcoming UT Martin to Rocky Top for Homecoming at noon ET on SEC Network. Tickets for the matchup with the Skyhawks are available in limited quantities at AllVols.com. In addition, season tickets for the 2023 campaign are on sale now at AllVols.com.

