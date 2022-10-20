Thursday, October 20, 2022
The Discovery Center at Murfree Spring to Host The Great Pumpkin Festival

By Jennifer Haley
Ready for a ‘gourd’ time?! Discovery Center at Murfree Spring’s (502 SE Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130) annual Great Pumpkin Festival is on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m.!

Enjoy a costume contest with prizes, a not-so-haunted walk-through experience, and more.

Families can enjoy hands-on activities, crafts, and critter encounters. Come join us for an outdoor evening full of spooky fun!

Tickets are $10 per person over the age of 2; members receive a $4 discount per ticket. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

Sponsored by Toot’s.

 

For more local events like The Great Pumpkin Festival visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

