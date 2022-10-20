Thursday, October 20, 2022
Town of Smyrna Hires Public Information Officer

SMYRNA, Tennessee—Brian D. Hercules, Town Manager, is pleased to announce Heather Kent as public information officer for Smyrna. Kent assumed the role October 11, 2022.

Kent, a marketing executive will serve as a liaison for the town manager, leadership and elected officials in communicating with the media and public regarding breaking news, events, and long term strategies. “Heather brings extensive knowledge of social media platforms, communications skills and passion for our community. She will be a great addition to our team,” stated Hercules.

Kent, a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, brings more than 20 years of marketing experience to her new role. Prior to joining the Town of Smyrna, Kent served as the VP of marketing for Guaranty Home Mortgage Corporation where she was responsible for developing comprehensive and strategic plans increasing the national awareness of the company’s services. She previously worked for Gannett as a publisher and advertising manager receiving various accolades for sales and marketing. Kent noted, “I’m proud to call Rutherford County my home and I look forward to serving the Town of Smyrna.

