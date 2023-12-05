Wendy’s Brings the Bacon

If there’s one thing Wendy’s® is known for (besides our fresh, never frozen, square beef patties*, Hot & Crispy Fries, and fan-favorite Frosty® treats… the list goes on) it’s bringing home the bacon. Cooked daily, crispy, Applewood Smoked bacon, that is.

Wendy’s New Pretzel Baconator – A Twist on a Classic:

Wendy’s is elevating its bacon offerings with the introduction of the all-new Pretzel Baconator®. The brand has maintained the pair of fresh, never frozen beef patties, melty American cheese, saucy condiments, and, of course, the Applewood Smoked bacon. What sets it apart is the irresistible Pretzel Bun, a beloved choice among Wendy’s fans, introducing a distinctive twist that every committed Baconator enthusiast and Pretzel fanatic should explore.

Wake Up with Wendy’s Bacon:

Wendy’s bacon transforms even the most traditional breakfast into something extraordinary. The renowned fast-food chain elevates the classic morning favorite – the bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich – by featuring crispy, Applewood Smoked bacon, fluffy, fresh-cracked eggs, and delectable, melty cheese, all served on a choice of bread. Whether it’s a croissant, an English muffin, or a hot, fluffy biscuit, Wendy’s has you covered.

For those who can’t get enough of the Baconator experience, Wendy’s offers the Breakfast Baconator®. This breakfast delight combines freshly grilled sausage with melted American cheese, the signature crispy Applewood Smoked bacon, a fresh-cracked egg, and, of course, more bacon. To enhance the experience, creamy cheese sauce is generously added, creating a morning indulgence of pure bacon bliss.

Beat the Midday Slump with Craveable Bacon Creations:

There’s no superior way to brighten up an afternoon than by indulging in one of Wendy’s bacon creations. For those seeking a lighter lunch option, the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or the Son of Baconator® provides substantial bacon flavor in a slightly more compact package.

Craving something savory? Opt for a serving of Baconator® Fries. Imagine our Hot & Crispy Fries topped with warm cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, and, of course, crispy Applewood Smoked bacon. It’s all the delightful bacon-infused goodness of the Baconator heaped onto our tasty fries – a combination that’s impossible not to adore.

If a desire for greens strikes, but flavor remains non-negotiable, Wendy’s Cobb Salad delivers the best of both worlds. This dish features a savory medley of fresh greens, warm grilled chicken, tomatoes, eggs, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, and our signature crispy bacon, all elegantly drizzled with Ranch dressing.

Late Night Baconator Bites:

There’s never a bad time for a Baconator, but real fans know Wendy’s Baconator hits different late at night. That’s why Wendy’s keeps the Baconator lineup coming (through the drive-thru) until midnight or later**.

Hungry for a late-night bite? Satisfy your after-hours cravings with the favorite burger of bacon fiends everywhere: the Baconator. With two fresh, never frozen beef patties, piping hot American cheese, flavorful condiments and six satisfying strips of Applewood Smoked bacon stacked atop a premium bun, the Baconator is the “carnivore-forward” burger to beat them all. Oh, and if your cravings are on the snackier side, that’s what our Baconator Fries are for.

In the mood for something new, with flavors you already know and love? The new Pretzel Baconator is perfect for you, building upon the Baconator that fans can’t get enough of, now-nestled between our signature Pretzel Bun. The newest addition to the Baconator family is the ideal bite when you’re in the mood for crispy bacon and a warm, soft pretzel with a whole lot of savory flavor.

Taste The Quality in Every Bacon-Filled Bite:

At Wendy’s, Quality is Our Recipe®, and the commitment to our values permeates every aspect of our operations. While some competitors prioritize transaction volume, Wendy’s stands out by consistently providing high-quality experiences. Nothing exemplifies this commitment to quality more than the satisfaction derived from biting into our crispy, Applewood Smoked bacon.

Whether it’s a timeless favorite or an innovative new flavor, Wendy’s is dedicated to “bringing home the bacon” to fulfill cravings at any time of the day – be it morning, noon, or late-night. To explore our latest bacon creation, the Pretzel Baconator, simply download the Wendy’s app and visit your nearest restaurant or drive-thru to savor the latest bacon sensation.

Source: Wendy’s

