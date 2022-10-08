Saturday, October 8, 2022
WEATHER ALERT : Frost Advisory For Sunday Morning

Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Frost Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
232 AM CDT Sat Oct 8 2022

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-082000-
/O.NEW.KOHX.FR.Y.0006.221009T0600Z-221009T1400Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina,
Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville,
McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville,
Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage,
Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown,
Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin,
Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,
Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma,
Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton,
Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as the lower to mid 30s will result
  in frost formation.

* WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
  left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

