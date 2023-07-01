WEATHER 7-2-2023 More Storms, Hot, Windy

More of the same, expect more severe weather in spots, this is pretty much the forecast Through the endo of the week, though we will see some relief from the heat soon, just not today For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 3pm and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 100. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.