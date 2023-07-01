WEATHER ALERT 7-1-2023 Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 428
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
1225 PM CDT SAT JUL 1 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 428 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TN
.    TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BEDFORD              BLEDSOE             BRADLEY
CANNON               CHEATHAM            COFFEE
CUMBERLAND           DAVIDSON            DE KALB
DICKSON              FRANKLIN            GILES
GRUNDY               HAMILTON            HICKMAN
HOUSTON              HUMPHREYS           JACKSON
LAWRENCE             LEWIS               LINCOLN
MACON                MARION              MARSHALL
MAURY                MCMINN              MEIGS
MONROE               MONTGOMERY          MOORE
PERRY                POLK                PUTNAM
RHEA                 ROBERTSON           RUTHERFORD
SEQUATCHIE           SMITH               STEWART
SUMNER               TROUSDALE           VAN BUREN
WARREN               WAYNE               WHITE
WILLIAMSON           WILSON
Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
231 AM CDT Sat Jul 1 2023

Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Houston-Humphreys-
Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Perry-
Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-
Bedford-Coffee-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina,
Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen,
Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon,
Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville,
Gainesboro, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin,
Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,
Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester,
Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski
231 AM CDT Sat Jul 1 2023

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 109 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
  increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
  particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
  activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

