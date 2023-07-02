Families Who are Enrolled in Dolly’s Imagination Library Could Receive a Call from the Superstar

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library opens a new chapter this summer as the program celebrates a significant milestone in early childhood literacy, while continuing its expansion efforts with the rollout of new statewide programs!

Dolly’s book-gifting program has gifted over 211 million books to children across the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia and the Republic of Ireland. As we enter into summer, the Imagination Library continues to inspire more children around the world to Dream More, Learn More, Care More and Be More!

200 Million Reasons to Celebrate

Thanks to over 2,800 local affiliates around the world who are dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books each month to children, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has reached a remarkable milestone, surpassing 200 million books gifted globally since the program’s inception in 1995!

To commemorate this global milestone, seven enchanting Dolly bookmarks will be

randomly hidden inside Imagination Library books gifted during International Literacy Month (September) to children/families currently enrolled in the program around the world. (Children must be enrolled by July 31, 2023, to receive Imagination Library books in September).

Seven random children/families in five countries who find the Dolly bookmarks in their Imagination Library books will receive, if they choose, a video chat with Dolly, a personalized signed letter from Dolly, an autographed photo from Dolly and four Dollywood Theme Park tickets. The Dollywood Foundation will also donate $2,000 USD/CAD/AUD or £2,000 GBP, on behalf of the child, to their Local Imagination Library Partner as a thank you to those who Dolly calls the true heroes of her program.

To learn more, visit www.imaginationlibrary.com/200-million-books.