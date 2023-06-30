WEATHER 6-30-2023 Heat and Bad Air

Clark Shelton
Friday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 108. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Excessive Heat Warning

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
149 PM CDT Thu Jun 29 2023

Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-
Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford-Giles-
Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin,
Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Ashland City, Kingston Springs,
Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Franklin,
Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,
Shelbyville, and Pulaski
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
  conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
  increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
  particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
  activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

