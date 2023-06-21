WEATHER 6-21-22-2023 Storms and Rains Continue

After today we see the storms finally let up, and a look ahead to the weekend shows mostly clear weather.

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 81. East northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely before 4am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.