Metro Council Approves FY24 Budget

On June 20, 2023, the Metro Council passed a budget that will fund core government services for the next fiscal year.

The approved FY24 budget includes some of the key initiatives that Mayor John Cooper presented during his State of the Metro Address in April.

Mayor John Cooper released the following statement:

“Four years ago, Metro’s finances were broken and our cash reserves were depleted. Basic city services were being underfunded and the state threatened to take over our finances. Metro Council passed a budget that would have been unthinkable just four years ago strengthening our historic investments the past few years in education, public safety, housing, infrastructure and other core government services. We’re building on what works, and we’re innovating to meet new challenges. Mostly important, we’re creating a platform for the future so that Nashville can be a city where every resident and every neighborhood thrives.”

Key initiatives in the FY24 Budget ordinance includes:

Nearly $100 million in new operating spending for Metro Nashville Public Schools

Nearly $61 million in new spending to increase wages for Metro employees, particularly for police, firefighters and EMS, making it the largest pay plan increase in Metro history.

$6.4 million new funding for litter and street sweeping, right-of-way striping, streetscape, right-of-way enforcement and other projects to make our streets cleaner and safer

Significant funding increases for affordable housing, including the Barnes Fund at $30 million

Pay increase for principals and associate principals in addition to raises for teachers and support staff

$23.5 million new funds for NDOT to expand projects like Vision Zero, traffic calming, sidewalks, and construction planning for MTA for the Murfreesboro Bus Rapid Transit corridor to BNA.

$8M for no-cost meals to ensure every single student receives a free school lunch.

Nearly 100 new first responder positions, including additional police officers to fully staff 9th Police Precinct in Southeast Nashville

21 new positions to fund a fleet overnight service program so vehicle maintenance and repairs will be faster

Expanding Partners-in-Care co-response model to additional police precincts

$50k for a mail-in gun lock program to provide free gun locks to residents

Funding for the new Office of Homelessness Fully funds operation for all Parks Community Centers to be open on Saturdays

$12.7M increase to the Metro and Regional Transit Authorities to fund continuity of service, pay plan, and Better Bus Enhancements.

This investment meets the transit expansion goals of Mayor Cooper’s Transportation Plan authorized by Metro Council in 2020.

The next fiscal year begins on July 1.