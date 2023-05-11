WEATHER 5-11-2023 Storms Move In

Storms move in this afternoon, nothing severe is expected, but some could be strong with gusty winds and possible small hail being the concern. The weekend? Right now it isn’t looking so good. Stormy, and we will pay particular attention to Sunday when highs reach close to 90 ahead of a cold front, that will bring temps down to a more seasonal level by Monday.

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.