Columbia State Vet Tech Pins 16 Graduates

Columbia State Community College recently honored 16 veterinary technology program graduates in a pinning ceremony.

“Veterinary technologists are responsible for both quality care of animal patients and owner education,” said Dr. Kae Fleming, Columbia State dean of the Health Sciences Division and professor of radiologic technology. “These graduates have successfully completed a rigorous program and are ready for exciting careers as professional technicians.”

A veterinary technician primarily functions as professional technical support to veterinarians, biomedical researchers and other scientists. Qualified veterinary technicians are responsible for clinical pathology, radiology, surgical assisting, office and hospital management and other related duties.

“This class is the first class since I became the program director last year that I have really gotten to know,” said Dr. Julie Anderson, Columbia State program director and assistant professor of veterinary technology. “This class is made up of some really gifted and brilliant individuals. I am glad that I have been able to be a part of their journey. I am so proud of them. I know that all of them are going to do great things as veterinary technicians.”

Columbia State has one of only six vet tech programs in the state of Tennessee. This program is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association and offers students the opportunity to become a veterinary technician and receive an Associate of Applied Science degree. For additional information, visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/VetTech.