Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Spring Art Fair

Saturday, May 13, 2023, 10 am – 4 pm

Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park

401 Volunteer Rd, Murfreesboro, TN

Join the Wilderness Station this spring season with celebrating art within the community. Local artist will showcase their nature-inspired art and it will be up for sale. From painters to jewelers, there’s art for every one. There will be activities and games and food trucks will be in attendance.

Learn more here.