Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Experience these unique events happening in Murfreesboro this weekend!
1Spring Art Fair
Saturday, May 13, 2023, 10 am – 4 pm
Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
401 Volunteer Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Join the Wilderness Station this spring season with celebrating art within the community. Local artist will showcase their nature-inspired art and it will be up for sale. From painters to jewelers, there’s art for every one. There will be activities and games and food trucks will be in attendance.
Learn more here.
2Yoga with Horses
Saturday, May 13, 2023, 3 pm
Boudreaux’s Equine Rescue and Sanctuary
214 Steelson Way, Murfreesboro, TN
Take some time to relax while supporting horses at the Boudreaux’s Equine Rescue and Sanctuary this Saturday. This will be a one hour yoga flow in the horse pasture followed by time to feed and interact with the herd. All proceeds go towards providing care for the rescue herd.
Learn more here.
32023 Boro BBQ Festival
Saturday, May 13, 2023, 10 am
Oaklands Mansion
900 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN
The Annual Boro BBQ Festival is back! Join the fun while watching some of the top cookers in Middle Tennessee compete. Bring your entire family to this free annual event to smell the aroma and eat some great food.
Learn more here.
4Migratory Bird Day
Saturday, May 13, 2023, 8:30 am – 11:30 am
Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN
Unruffle your feathers and explore the world of birds and their migration journeys. There will be family-friendly activities throughout the Wilderness Station area with a staff guided bird watching hike at 8:30 am.
Learn more here.
5Decoration Day at Stones River National Cemetery
Saturday, May 13, 2023, 1 PM – 4 PM
Stones River National Battlefield
3501 Old Nashville Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Help place over 7,000 flowers while also learning the importance of Decoration Day at the Stones River National Cemetery. Flowers will be provided and volunteers are also encouraged to bring their own small bunch of flowers. The celebration will also include games and activities that will be enjoyable for all ages.
Learn more here.