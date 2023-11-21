WEATHER 11-21-22-2023

Expect a chance of a freeze/frost in some spots Wednesday night. Thanksgiving holiday looking good. Trip back on Sunday might be a little wet, more on that tomorrow.
Today
Showers and thunderstorms likely before noon, then a slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. South southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.