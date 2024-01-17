WEATHER 1-17-18-2024 – When Will My Kids Go Back To School?

It was fun initially, but now the bread and milk are reaching dangerously low levels and the snow has lost its luster. There are only so many hours they can be locked up together before going to school doesn’t seem so bad for the kids or the parents. But, going back to school is probably not happening this week.

Tonight is supposed to get down to the teens again and tomorrow is a full day of wintry mix… Maybe Monday for most, and some of those could be late starts, as we won’t get above freezing all weekend. Friday will be bitter cold wind chills, so, I don’t see it happening this week.

In the meantime, tomorrow is going to be another wet mess followed by very cold temps and windchill. So, if anything does thaw it will re-freeze and we might see a small window on Sunday where we get above freezing, but, it will be Monday before we see any significant thawing and temperature changes.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 16. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Rain showers and freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow showers before 4pm, then rain, possibly mixed with snow showers. High near 38. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 23. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.