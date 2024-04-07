Watch Party Set For 2024 Orange & White Game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The second annual Vol Village Music Festival surrounding pregame and postgame festivities of the 2024 Orange & White Game will feature award-winning, chart-topping artist Lindsay Ell and Knoxville-raised singer/songwriter Greylan James on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. in a limited capacity Neyland Stadium due to construction. Tickets are sold out. It will be televised live on SEC Network+.

Vol Village opens at 10:30 a.m. in Lot 9 and is free admission. For fans unable to make it into Neyland Stadium, big screens will be stationed in Lot 9 and the amphitheater outside Gate 21 to watch the Orange & White Game live, as well as the Vols’ 5:30 p.m. baseball game versus LSU.

Vol Village will feature food trucks, vendors, beverage stations, an appearance by the Spirit Squad, Smokey and VFL Sterl The Pearl. There will be free sponsor giveaways, interactive displays, face painting and fun activities for all ages.

Prior to entering Neyland Stadium, the 2024 Vols will take part in the Vol Walk beginning on Phillip Fulmer Way at the corner of Peyton Manning Pass at 11:10 a.m.

The free pregame concert begins at 11:15 a.m. in Lot 9 with Ell, one of country music’s most celebrated female voices, taking the stage. Ell has been lauded as one of the most exciting and talented young artists and holds a No. 1 platinum single with Brantley Gilbert in 2019.

The free postgame concert starts at 3:15 p.m. with James taking the Lot 9 stage. The Knoxville-raised singer/songwriter has written multiple No. 1 songs for Kenny Chesney and Jordan Davis. Greylan was nominated for CMA Song of the Year “Next Thing You Know” with Davis. A rising country artist in his own right, Greylan just wrapped up his run supporting Scotty McCreery’s CAB IN A SOLO TOUR and will open on select dates of Adam Doleac’s WRONG SIDE OF A SUNRISE TOUR beginning on April 25.

On-campus parking lots will open at 7 a.m. on gameday. Season ticket holders will receive information regarding on-campus parking availability. Free parking will be available at Ag Campus with shuttles to and from beginning at 9:30 a.m. Free parking will also be offered at the White Avenue and 11th Street parking garages. Phillip Fulmer Way will be closed from Lake Loudoun Blvd. to Cumberland Ave.

Fans interested in purchasing future new season tickets can fill out the season ticket interest form.

