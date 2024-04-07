WEATHER ALERT- 4-7-2024 Flooding possible this Week

Ok first on the list of things we are watching this week, is a really nice warm day today. But, tonight strong to severe storms are possible and it doesn’t get better from there for a while.

Another few waves of strong to possibly severe storms will roll through tomorrow ( sorry eclipsers) and Tuesday and rains will continue to fall thru Thursday. Expect localized flooding in those areas prone to it, and flood watches and warnings this week are probable.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.