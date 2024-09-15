Walmart Shares its Annual Top Toy List for 2024

‘Tis the season for toys! This week, Walmart kicked off the season of gifting with its annual Top Toys List, featuring this year’s greatest finds for toy lovers of all ages. Customers can unwrap and discover 66 of this season’s top trending toys from beloved brands and franchises like Disney, LEGO, Hot Wheels and Barbie, including a new and exclusive collection from Walmart and Mattel– Barbie World! The new collection brings a customized shopping experience to the Walmart toy aisle, along with an exclusive assortment of Barbie accessories and playsets that spark imagination and endless storytelling – just in time for the most magical season of the year.

Customers can now shop and explore this year’s “it gifts” that made Walmart’s Top Toys List, including Walmart-exclusive finds like the Star Wars Force-N-Telling Darth Vadar, VTech Sort & Discover Activity Center Wagon, LankyBox Giant Cyborg and more. And as customers prep their lists and consider holiday budgets, Walmart is making it affordable and easy to shop the hottest toys at the coolest prices with 25 of the toys on this year’s list available for under $25; offering major savings on top of Walmart’s Every Day Low Prices, so families never have to sacrifice what they want this season.

In the [holiday] spirit of Walmart’s low prices, the entire Barbie World assortment is also available for under $25, with products ranging from $9.97 – $24.97. From gameroom and gardening to watersports and farming, the Barbie World collection boasts a range of playsets based on trending activities that kids love, offering the ultimate world-building experiences with customized play in mind.

“The holiday season is already top of mind for our customers, and Walmart is working hard to ensure families can find top-of-the-list toys and gifting essentials all at incredible prices,” said Brittany Smith, vice president, merchandising – toys, for Walmart U.S. “This year, we’re excited to feature a first-of-its-kind assortment: Barbie World, an exclusive collection that puts imagination and customization at the forefront for our customers. And we’re not stopping there, the list features trending products from the year’s top brands and a selection of 25 toys under $25. Like always, families can count on Walmart to deliver the best gifts, the easiest shopping experience and the greatest value this holiday season and beyond.”

As customers seek out more opportunities for experiential-based play, this year’s Top Toys List focuses on a variety of trend-based categories that put play and imagination at the forefront. Featuring top products across crafting, mindful movement, mystical adventures and more, toy lovers can immerse themselves in the ultimate play moments with this year’s hottest finds.

Hands-on & Handmade: DIY and crafty toys that bring out a kid’s creative side and inner artist.

LEGO Creator 3-1 Peacock, Dragon, Butterfly ($19.97) – Walmart exclusive

Creativity for Kids Grow N Glow Terrarium ($12.97)

Hello Blink Sticker Maker Pro ($24.97)

MGA’s Miniverse – Make it Mini Harry Potter Playset ($49.00)

Kinetic Sand Squish Motion Playset ($19.97)

Yummiland Lipgloss Truck ($29.94)

Rainbow Loom Wear & Share ($14.97)

Miniverse Birthday ($9.97) – Walmart exclusive

The G.O.A.T.s: Toys inspired by some of the greatest film and TV show characters of all time.

Bluey 3-in-1 Airplane Playset ($59.82)

Godzilla x Kong 14” Radio Control Figure ($45.00)

Hello Kitty 18” Sleeping Plush ($34.97)

Peppa Pig Muddy Puddles Party Doll ($39.97)

Sonic 3, Sonic the Hedgehog Action Figure ($39.83)

Spiderman Web Slinger ($19.97)

Pokémon 18” Sleeping Plush ($29.97)

Munchlings Stitch Plush ($14.97)

Barbie World Collection (Starting at $9.97) – Walmart exclusive

Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels Super Loop Tower HQ ($98.86)

LEGO Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator ($70.00) – Walmart exclusive

LEGO Disney Stitch Toy Building Kit ($62.90)

Power Play: Toys that bring electric fun to playtime whether its battery-powered or fascinating tech.

Pixel Petz Interactive Digital Pets ($29.92)

Sharper Image Pixie Cruiser Doodle RC Car ($29.97) – Walmart exclusive

Contixo 7″ Kids Tablet 32GB, 50+ Disney Storybooks ($49.99)

New Bright Super Rebound RC 1:16 ($39.97) – Walmart exclusive

Little Tikes Story Dream Machine ($40.00)

Force-N-Telling Darth Vader ($19.97) – Walmart exclusive

Jurassic World All-Out Attack Tyrannosaurus Rex ($47.00)

Transformers Optimus Prime Transforming RC ($39.84)

Mindful Movement: Toys to inspire kids to get outside, promoting well-being and self-care, but more importantly fun!

12” License Character Kid’s Training Wheel Bikes ($94.00)

Blue Glow 6V Bumper Car ($99.00) – Walmart exclusive

Huffy 26” Rock Creek Mountain Bikes ($118.00) – Walmart exclusive

VTech Sort & Discover Activity Center Wagon ($29.97) – Walmart exclusive

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Dance ‘N Crawl Spidey Interactive Plush ($39.92)

Razor Crazy Cart Shuffle ($97.00)

Fantastical Fun: An assortment of whimsical toys that make the world far more interesting and bring magic to the every day.

Wicked 12” Dolls – Elphaba, Glinda or Nessarose ($24.99)

HoloBrite Pixie Lantern ($79.00)

LEGO Harry Potter Mandrake Plant Toy Building Set ($69.95)

Hatchimals Mystery Hatch ($59.97)

Wild Manes Sugar Crush Carnival Playset ($21.94)

Mr. Beast Lab Mutators Gold Panther Action Figure ($19.83) – Walmart exclusive

Despicable Me 4 The Ultimate Fart Blaster ($24.84)

Adventure Force Combat Robot Action Figures ($9.96) – Walmart exclusive

Smashers Mega Horror House ($29.97)

Miraculous Hero Switch Ladybug 10.5″ Fashion Doll ($24.97) – Walmart exclusive

Miraculous Paris Heroes Playset ($150.00) – Walmart exclusive

Together Time: A selection of games and toys designed to foster shared moments and create lasting memories.

Monopoly Go Board Game ($19.82)

Uno Teams Card Game ($6.44) and Uno Elite: Core Set Card Game ($14.88) – Walmart exclusive

Catchables Party Game 4 Pack ($14.88) – Walmart exclusive

Finders Creepers Board Game ($24.82)

Nerf N Series Pinpoint Blaster ($19.97)

Hot Wheels City Ultra Shark Car Wash ($56.90)

LEGO Speed Champions Aston Martin F1 Race Car & Safety Car ($44.98) – Walmart exclusive

Pickleball Blast Game ($12.71)

Ultimate Dino Adventure Playset ($36.99)

LankyBox Giant Cyborg ($44.84) – Walmart exclusive

Melissa & Doug Blockables Building Sets (Starting at $19.97) – Walmart exclusive

Fun-damental Play: Toys that help kids reenact real-life scenarios and learn hands-on, life skills with a fun twist such as cooking, cleaning, taking care of pets and more.

Barbie Mini BarbieLand Collection (Starting at $2.88)

Fisher-Price Rockin’ Record Player ($39.95)

Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Flipping Fun Pretend Play Kitchen Set ($68.00) – Walmart exclusive

Little Tikes Creative Chef Make-It! Collection (Starting at $9.84) – Walmart exclusive

Melissa & Doug Dust! Sweep! Mop! ($27.97)

Cookeez Makery Freezy Cakez Interactive Plush ($29.97)

furReal Daisy the Yoga Goat Interactive Toy ($39.97)

Little Live Pets My Really Real Puppy, Interactive Toy ($49.97)

Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Scooter Playset ($94.97)

Rubik’s Puzzle Brain Teaser Squish Cube Game ($14.88) – Walmart exclusive

*Prices may vary online, in-stores and in-app.

Seamless Toy Shopping for the Easiest Holiday Season Yet

As customers prepare to deck the halls and shop for the top toys, Walmart is here to make holiday shopping easier than ever, so families can focus on spending the season of joy with the ones they love.

With fast and convenient pickup and delivery offerings, including curbside pickup, Express Delivery in 90 minutes or less and two-day shipping, customers can shop Walmart’s Top Toys List, and new offerings like Barbie World, wherever and whenever they want. For even more holiday toy inspiration, customers can browse Walmart’s toy aisles in more than 4,600 local stores or its endless digital aisles on Walmart.com and the Walmart app.

For more information about Walmart’s 2024 Top Toys List, visit: Walmart.com/TopToys, and start shopping the exclusive Barbie World assortment online and in-stores now.

