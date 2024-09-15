Free Application Week Sept. 16-22 Benefits Prospective MTSU Students

In a special offer, Middle Tennessee State University’s Office of Admissions will be providing a Free Application Week for prospective freshmen and transfer students.

The dates for the free week to apply to MTSU will be from Monday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 22. The regular application fee ($25) will be waived during this time, Admissions officials said. To apply, visit www.mtsu.edu/apply.

“We are excited to participate in Tennessee Higher Education Commission’s College Exploration Month by offering free applications during the week of Sept.16-22,” said Tony Strode, undergraduate admissions director.

“This initiative aims to reduce the barrier of applying to college for all students interested in attending MTSU,” Strode added. “No code is needed to receive the application fee waiver — students simply need to apply during Free Application Week.

“This offer is available only to undergraduate first-time freshmen or transfer students and does not apply to graduate or dual enrollment applications.”

At upcoming Saturday True Blue Preview days — Sept. 28 and Nov. 2 this fall and Feb. 28 and March 2, 2025, in the spring — prospective students will be able to apply for free, said Becca Smitty, MT One Stop director.

For True Blue Preview and True Blue Tour recruiting events across Tennessee — plus Huntsville, Alabama, and Atlanta, Georgia — visit https://mtsu.edu/rsvp.

