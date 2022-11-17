Vols Stay At #5 In College Football Playoff Rankings

From UTSports.com

Tennessee held steady at No. 5 in the Nov. 15 edition of the College Football Playoff selection committee rankings released on Tuesday night following the Volunteers’ record-breaking win over Missouri.

Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) is the only program in the nation with multiple victories over current CFP top 10 teams, including a 27-point road win at current No. 6 LSU and a 52-49 triumph over current No. 8 Alabama. It’s only loss came on the road to top-ranked Georgia. The win at LSU was the Vols’ largest in the series since 1940.

Tennessee is ranked fifth for the second consecutive week, trailing the Bulldogs, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. The Vols are one of five SEC teams in the latest rankings.

Tennessee set a program record for most points in an SEC game and racked up a school-record 724 total offensive yards in a 66-24 Senior Day victory over Missouri last Saturday in Neyland Stadium. It was the third 60-point barrage by UT this season, tying 1995 South Carolina and 2019 LSU for the SEC single-season record.

Tennessee closes its regular season with back-to-back road games for the first time since 1939. Its playoff quest continues at 7 p.m. ET Saturday against South Carolina in Williams-Brice Stadium. The contest will be televised by ESPN with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call.