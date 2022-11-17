Bad Daddy’s Burgers Adds Festive Flavors to Winter Menu

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Worried about being on the naughty list? Don’t worry, Bad Daddy’s has everyone covered with their holiday menu sure to keep everyone merry and bright.

Available starting Nov. 16 to Jan. 3, Bad Daddy’s new holiday menu features two new burgers and has something for everyone this holiday season.

The Home for the Holidays Burger features a turkey patty, fried Brie cheese, grilled apples and is topped with a house made cranberry orange compote. The Hangover Burger delivers Bad Daddy’s signature Angus patty topped with its house made American cheese, a slice of rosemary ham and a fried egg, all sitting on top of a bed of smashed BD’s tots.

For the sweet tooth in everyone, Bad Daddy’s is also serving up a Shake Your Pumpkins Shake that is the perfect mix of vanilla soft serve and a whole slice of pumpkin pie, topped with a dollop of whipped cream and dash of nutmeg.

“Bad Daddy’s is committed to crafting new savory burgers and insanely flavorful combinations for our guests to enjoy,” said Bad Daddy’s CEO Ryan Zink. “We’re excited for everyone to come in and get cozy with these delicious festive items as the winter rolls in.”

The Home for the Holidays Burger, Hangover Burger and Shake Your Pumpkins Shake are available for dine-in or carryout. To order online or find the location nearest you, visit baddaddysburgerbar.com . Prices vary by location.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to cooking delicious, made-from-scratch items in its kitchens daily. The southern-rooted concept is renowned for its signature gourmet burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft beers from regional breweries.