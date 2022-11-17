RECIPE: Slow Cooker Turkey and Dumplings

This is easy and a really good recipe for that leftover turkey. The type of biscuit dough does not matter:
Ingredients and Directions
1 Can Cream of Mushroom
1 Can Cream of Chicken
1 Can Chicken Broth (or turkey broth if you are making homemade)
1 1/2 cups or more of turkey (remove skin)
1 cup of mashed potatoes or chopped potatoes
2 carrots chopped (or 1 cup cooked carrots)
1/2 onion
3 tbs. butter
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. poultry seasoning
1/2 can (10 oz.) of refrigerated biscuit dough (brand matters not) i.e. 5 biscuits
Throw everything BUT biscuits into the crock pot. Cook high for 3 hours. Cut biscuits into squares (or smaller, a pair of scissors works great) set on top and continue on high for at least an hour, or until biscuits are done.