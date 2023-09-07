Vols Crack Top 10 in Polls Entering Week 2

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Volunteers moved to No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 9 in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches poll following a dominant 49-13 win over Virginia last Saturday afternoon.

Tennessee (1-0, 0-0 SEC) currently ranks in the top 10 in both polls for the first time during the 2023 season. During the 2022 season, the Vols spent seven consecutive weeks in the top 10 in both polls.

Tennessee looks to keep its strong start to the season rolling as it returns to Neyland Stadium for the home opener against Austin Peay at 5:00 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN+/ SECN+. Tickets for the game are still available in very limited quantities at AllVols.com.

The full AP Top 25, along with the AFCA Coaches Poll, can be found below.

Vols in the Polls

Preseason: 12 AP, 10 Coaches

Sept. 5: 9 AP, 9 Coaches

Associated Press Top 25

Georgia (58) Michigan (2) Alabama Florida State Ohio State USC Penn State Washington Tennessee Notre Dame Texas Utah Oregon LSU Kansas State Oregon State North Carolina Oklahoma Wisconsin Ole Miss Duke Colorado Texas A&M Tulane Clemson

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 73, UCLA 55, Arkansas 28, TCU 27, Kentucky 15, Pittsburgh 8, Mississippi St. 5, Miami 4, NC State 4, Auburn 3, Troy 3, Fresno St. 3, Minnesota 3, Wyoming 3, Iowa St. 2, Texas St. 2, Texas Tech 1, Louisville 1, Washington St. 1, Illinois 1, Houston 1, UCF 1, James Madison 1.

USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll

Georgia (63) Michigan (1) Alabama (2) Ohio State Florida State Southern California Penn State Washington Tennessee Texas Notre Dame Utah Oregon LSU Kansas State North Carolina Oklahoma Oregon State Wisconsin Mississippi Clemson Tulane Texas A&M Duke Colorado

Dropped out: No. 16 TCU, No. 24 Texas Tech

Others receiving Votes: Iowa, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, UCLA, TCU, Fresno State, Miami (Fla.), Auburn, Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, Troy, Oklahoma State, North Carolina State, Illinois, Wyoming, Washington State, Wake Forest, Air Force, Minnesota, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Kansas, Texas Tech, SMU, Central Florida, Houston, Texas-San Antonio, Michigan State, Memphis, Louisville, James Madison, Arizona.

Source: UT Sports

