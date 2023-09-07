Vols Crack Top 10 in Polls Entering Week 2

Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Volunteers moved to No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 9 in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches poll following a dominant 49-13 win over Virginia last Saturday afternoon.

Tennessee (1-0, 0-0 SEC) currently ranks in the top 10 in both polls for the first time during the 2023 season. During the 2022 season, the Vols spent seven consecutive weeks in the top 10 in both polls.

Tennessee looks to keep its strong start to the season rolling as it returns to Neyland Stadium for the home opener against Austin Peay at 5:00 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN+/ SECN+. Tickets for the game are still available in very limited quantities at AllVols.com.

The full AP Top 25, along with the AFCA Coaches Poll, can be found below.

Vols in the Polls

Preseason: 12 AP, 10 Coaches

Sept. 5: 9 AP, 9 Coaches

Associated Press Top 25

  1. Georgia (58)
  2. Michigan (2)
  3. Alabama
  4. Florida State
  5. Ohio State
  6. USC
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Tennessee
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Texas
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. LSU
  15. Kansas State
  16. Oregon State
  17. North Carolina
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Duke
  22. Colorado
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Tulane
  25. Clemson

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 73, UCLA 55, Arkansas 28, TCU 27, Kentucky 15, Pittsburgh 8, Mississippi St. 5, Miami 4, NC State 4, Auburn 3, Troy 3, Fresno St. 3, Minnesota 3, Wyoming 3, Iowa St. 2, Texas St. 2, Texas Tech 1, Louisville 1, Washington St. 1, Illinois 1, Houston 1, UCF 1, James Madison 1.

USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll

  1. Georgia (63)
  2. Michigan (1)
  3. Alabama (2)
  4. Ohio State
  5. Florida State
  6. Southern California
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Tennessee
  10. Texas
  11. Notre Dame
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. LSU
  15. Kansas State
  16. North Carolina
  17. Oklahoma
  18. Oregon State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Mississippi
  21. Clemson
  22. Tulane
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Duke
  25. Colorado

Dropped out: No. 16 TCU, No. 24 Texas Tech

Others receiving Votes: Iowa, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, UCLA, TCU, Fresno State, Miami (Fla.), Auburn, Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, Troy, Oklahoma State, North Carolina State, Illinois, Wyoming, Washington State, Wake Forest, Air Force, Minnesota, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Kansas, Texas Tech, SMU, Central Florida, Houston, Texas-San Antonio, Michigan State, Memphis, Louisville, James Madison, Arizona.

Source: UT Sports

