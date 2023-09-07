Vihuelas de Nashville Claim Victory Over Memphis

NASHVILLE – Evan McKendry (11-5) continued his stellar season with a solid night on the mound as the Vihuelas de Nashville (71-61, 31-27) took down the Musica de Memphis (64-70, 25-34 4-1 on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

The Sounds will try and keep the wins coming with left-hander Robert Gasser (9-1, 3.73) set to start in game three of the series. He’ll face Memphis’ Adam Kloffenstein (2-0, 2.63). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to 25 games with a two-run double. He is hitting .384 (38-for-99) with 20 runs, 14 doubles, three homers and 18 RBI during the streak dating back to July 9.

Last night, Julio Teheran went 4.2 innings before allowing a hit, and tonight, Evan McKendry went 4.0 innings before yielding a knock. The last time the Sounds started back-to-back games with four or more no-hit innings was June 9-10, 2014, with both contests vs. Reno. Brad Mills took a no-no into the fifth on the 9th, then Ariel Peña went 6.0+ no-hit innings the next night.

McKendry picked up his league-leading 11th win of the season and third with Nashville.

Source: Nashville Sounds

