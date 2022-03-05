From UTSports.com

For the third consecutive year, Tennessee basketball forward John Fulkerson has been named to the SEC Community Service Team, the conference announced Thursday.

The super-senior has racked up more than 75 service hours during his time as a Vol, primarily serving at the Emerald Youth Foundation of Knoxville, the annual Hoops for Hope event and at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Through his countless efforts in and around the Knoxville community, Fulkerson has established lasting relationships with people from all backgrounds. The sixth-year senior has also regularly responded to fan requests on social media, making multiple goodwill appearances at events ranging from birthday parties to retirement gatherings and church outings.

Fulkerson has also been a member of Tennessee’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee for the past three years and helped facilitate and plan a number of events in an effort to make a positive impact in the community. He is also a member of the SEC Men’s Basketball Leadership Council.

On the court, Fulkerson has continued to generate production on the court in his sixth season as a Vol—posting averages of 7.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 53 percent from the field. Earlier this season, Fulkerson became the 53rd member of Tennessee’s 1,000-point club and also set the Tennessee and SEC records for career games played—currently standing at 159.