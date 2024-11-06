Vols #7 In Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Riding a 7-1 start to the season, Tennessee football is ranked No. 7 in the initial College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings that were announced on Tuesday night.

The Volunteers were the fifth-highest ranked one-loss team and the third-highest ranked SEC team. A nation-best eight SEC programs were ranked in the first Top 25.

The Vols play their final SEC regular season home game of the year on Homecoming Saturday against Mississippi State. Kickoff from a sold-out Neyland Stadium is 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 5)

1. Oregon (9-0)

2. Georgia (7-1)

3. Ohio State (7-1)

4. Miami (9-0)

5. Texas (7-1)

6. Penn State (7-1)

7. Tennessee (7-1)

8. Indiana (9-0)

9. BYU (8-0)

10. Notre Dame (7-1)

11. Alabama (6-2)

12. Boise State (7-1)

13. SMU (8-1)

14. Texas A&M (7-2)

15. LSU (6-2)

16. Ole Miss (7-2)

17. Iowa State (7-1)

18. Pittsburgh (7-1)

19. Kansas State (7-2)

20. Colorado (6-2)

21. Washington State (7-1)

22. Louisville (6-3)

23. Clemson (6-2)

24. Missouri (6-2)

25. Army (8-0)

Source: UT Sports

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email