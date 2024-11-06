Daniel-McKee Awarded $6,000 in Grants to Give Students Unique Opportunities

By Barton Henley, Rutherford County Schools

Daniel-McKee Alternative School was recently awarded two $3,000 grants from the Tennessee Arts Commission and Whole Kids, a project of the Whole Foods Market Foundation.

The Tennessee Arts Commission provides the Student Ticket Subsidy Grant, which funds artist fees, tickets, and transportation for students from Tennessee public schools to experience a wide range of cultural opportunities, arts disciplines, and arts learning from artists during the school day. This grant allows schools to organize field trips or in-school assemblies.

The Whole Kids Garden Grant allows Daniel-McKee to create a school garden where students can participate, nurture plants, learn science, and harvest their efforts.

Misty McBride, a special education teacher at the school, applied for the grants.

“It is incredibly important to me to raise funds and secure grants for our students because their mistakes do not define them,” McBride said. “These mistakes are part of their story, and DMK is here to help them write a new chapter. Experiences like these can add another meaningful layer to their journey.”

McBride said these opportunities may provide a moment of rest for students, and she hopes they will take advantage of the chance to be involved in something different.

