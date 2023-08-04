Vandy Punter Matthew Hayball Hits Ray Guy List

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt graduate student Matthew Hayball has been named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List as announced by the Augusta (Ga.) Sports Council Wednesday. The award is given annually to the nation’s best punter.

Hayball punted 59 times in his first season at Vanderbilt last year, averaging 45.36 yards. The Australian ranked second in the SEC and 11th in FBS in punting average. The mark ranks fourth in Vanderbilt history. He posted a long punt of 65 yards and pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line on 21 occasions. Hayball also forced a fumble against Alabama.

A native of Roxby Downs, Australia, Hayball first came to the United States in 2018 to punt for Florida Atlantic. He’s ranked among the nation’s top-35 in punting average every season of his collegiate career and was a Conference USA Honorable Mention pick as a junior.

Hayball and the Commodores open the 2023 season on Aug. 26 against Hawai’i. Kickoff at FirstBank Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. and tickets are available now.

Source: Vandy Sports

