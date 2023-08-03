Top 5 Stories From Aug 3, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 3, 2023.

1I-24 in Murfreesboro Reopens After Fiery Morning Crash

A dump truck struck the Medical Center Parkway Bridge on Interstate 24, overturned and caught on Thursday morning. Read More.

2$50,000 Mega Millions Winner Sold in Murfreesboro

As the mighty Mega Millions jackpot continues its climb—now at $1.05 billion for Tuesday—thousands of Tennessee players win from the game’s other prize levels. Read more.

3Three Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Sergeants Promoted

 

Three new sergeants were promoted by Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Read more.

4$920,000 Tennessee Cash Winner Sold in Nashville

It’s hot outside, and so are the Tennessee Lottery’s in-state jackpot games. Read more.

5Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Hardy & More Make Surprise Appearance at Nickelback Show

photo courtesy of Bridgestone Arena/ Heather Carpenter

 

Nickelback performed at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday evening as part of their Get Rollin’ Tour with special guest Brantley Gilbert. Read More.

