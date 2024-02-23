Vandy Baseball Welcomes Gonzaga to Music City

Series Preview: Vanderbilt welcomes Gonzaga to Music City for a three-game series this weekend at Hawkins Field. Ticket Information!

Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2, 0-0 SEC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (0-3, 0-0 WCC)

Game 1: Friday, February 23 @ 4:30 p.m. CT • SECN+

Game 2: Saturday, February 24 @ 2 p.m. CT • SECN+

Game 3: Sunday, February 25 @ 1 p.m. CT • SECN+

Nashville, Tenn. • Hawkins Field

This weekend’s series will mark the first three meetings between the two programs.

Gonzaga opened the season at #22 UCLA, dropping all three games in Los Angeles.

Vandy will play its first 10 contests of the 2024 season at Hawkins Field before competing at the Houston Astros Foundation College Classic March 1-3 at Minute Maid Park.

Last Time Out: The Commodores took two out of three games against Florida Atlantic to open the 2024 campaign.

Vanderbilt split its midweek contests, falling 8-5 to Dayton on Tuesday before bouncing back Wednesday against Eastern Kentucky with a 5-3 win.

Jack Bulger led off the 2024 season with a first-pitch, leadoff home run vs. FAU on Opening Day. It was the first Opening Day leadoff homer by a Commodore since at least 2003.

Brennan Seiber recorded a three-inning save Sunday vs. FAU, becoming the first true freshman at Vanderbilt to earn a save since Sam Hliboki in 2020.

Jonathan Vastine homered on Opening Day. Vastine also homored on Opening Day last season.

Stat Spotlights: Vanderbilt ranks top-10 in NCAA DI in both doubles and stolen bases entering the weekend.

The Dores are 17-for-17 on stolen base attempts and rank third nationally. Jacob Humphrey has a team-high five steals followed by RJ Austin and Calvin Hewett with four each.

Humphrey’s five stolen bags is second in the SEC and seventh in DI.

Five different Commodores have already hit multiple doubles this season. Vandy’s 14 doubles ranks ninth in DI. Davis Diaz leads the team with three.

Versatility: Through Vanderbilt’s first five games, RJ Austin has played five different positions (1B, 2B, 3B, LF, CF).

Source: Vandy

