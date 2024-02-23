IndyCar Returns to Nashville Superspeedway

Big Machine Label Group chairman and founder Scott Borchetta, who will now oversee operations for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, announced that the Sept. 15 NTT

IndyCar Series Race will be run at Nashville Superspeedway — and his company will continue as the event’s title sponsor.

“Nashville is a world-class sport and entertainment market that loves its racing,” Borchetta said. “In its first three years, the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix successfully established itself as a major event in Nashville, and it has tremendous potential for growth, so I couldn’t be more excited to make this statement regarding its future.”

After assuming this responsibility for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Borchetta spent the last several weeks reviewing every aspect of the organization and plans for the event. Having completed this review, Borchetta announced that the best path forward for this year’s event is to run at Nashville Superspeedway on the same weekend as previously announced. This remains the INDYCAR SERIES season finale on Sunday, Sept. 15 on NBC.

“With construction set to begin for the new Titans Stadium, the Grand Prix operations team knew they’d be faced with new challenges, knowing that the course used for the first three years would have to change dramatically for 2024’s race,” Borchetta said. “With several key locations around the stadium not available as in years past and with the proposed course change to run through the streets of downtown Nashville, (a big loop that utilizes the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge, First Avenue, Broadway, Fourth Avenue and Korean Veterans Boulevard), we simply don’t have the proper space needed by the race teams nor the proper access for downtown businesses and residences to execute the world-class event that is expected by our amazing fans, INDYCAR teams and sponsors. With the significant challenges of the proposed new layout and unknowns with the new stadium construction, which has been the center of operations for the first three years of the Grand Prix, the decision has been made to move the 2024 race to the Nashville Superspeedway.

“This has no bearing on our great relationship with the Tennessee Titans. The team’s management has been nothing but supportive regarding the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, and we fully intend to continue conversations with them and the City of Nashville as to when the right time will be to return to the streets of Nashville. We also want to underline how supportive Metro and new Mayor Freddie O’Connell and his team have been during this transition. The mayor is a real fan of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and has attended the race every year. He and his team have helped us address all angles in how best to proceed, and we feel that we’ve landed on the best option for a great race experience, for both fans and race teams, by moving to Speedway Motorsports’ Nashville Superspeedway.”

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said: “The Music City Grand Prix has been more than a race. It’s a festival that celebrates both Nashville and racing. We appreciate Scott Borchetta and Big Machine’s vision and partnership and look forward to the race returning to downtown Nashville in the future. I’ve enjoyed attending all three Music City Grand Prix races and appreciate their continued commitment to Nashville. Racing at the Nashville Superspeedway will add new intrigue to this year’s event.”

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES raced at the iconic, 1.33 mile, D-shaped oval from 2001-08. Six-time INDYCAR SERIES champion Scott Dixon is the last driver to reach victory lane at the venue, with a commanding “three-peat” in 2006, 2007 and 2008.

Nashville Superspeedway is known for its high-intensity, wheel-to-wheel action, and as the season finale it will be the first oval in a decade to decide an NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship (Fontana, 2014).

“Nashville Superspeedway is ideally suited to our highly competitive and extremely intense style of racing, and we look forward to adding a Speedway Motorsports track to our schedule,” Penske Entertainment President & CEO Mark Miles said. “Our fans will eagerly anticipate watching a championship be decided on a high-speed oval, with NBC providing a must-see network telecast to viewers around the country. Scott and his team will do a terrific job organizing our finale weekend, and I’m incredibly appreciative of their efforts to pivot and find a fitting venue for our fans, drivers and teams.”

INDY NXT by Firestone, the developmental series for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, will also shift its 2024 championship finale to Nashville Superspeedway.

More details on weekend festivities, schedule and ticket options will be forthcoming. The event remains committed to a presence downtown leading up to the race, with activations and entertainment celebrating the finale to be unveiled at a later date.

Fans can access the latest info at MusicCityGP.com.