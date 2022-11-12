Turkey Talk – Fry Your Turkey

So you want to fry a turkey? Well, here’s a start, never say “Hold my beer while I drop this turkey”. Most Thanksgiving accidents involve frying turkeys, and usually some form of alcohol. Turkey frying is also the reason most firefighters can’t finish their meal.

It’s simple folks, you are adding a bird with lots of moisture into a vat of 350* cooking oil. You should always use proper equipment and have safety gear nearby. More on that in a bit.

However, if you follow the safety guidelines and with a little effort, you can create a masterpiece that people will talk about for a long time.

Now let’s talk turkey frying: