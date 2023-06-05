Triple A Farms Has Grown from Humble Beginnings to Regional Destination

Out Tennessee State Highway 99 in Rockvale sits the home of Triple A Farms. It began when Paul Anderson started selling extra tomatoes and squash from his family’s garden along the side of the road and it has grown into a year-around business selling garden plants and supplies, fresh produce and meats, local honey, mixes, Amish-made products and pumpkins in the fall.

“He grows most of the plants we sell in the greenhouse,” said Terri Wilson, who works for Anderson and has known him since their sons played ball together at Eagleville School.

Wilson says many of the goods sold in the small market next to the garden shop are produced locally, and branded under the Triple A Farms label coordinated by Paul’s wife, Jackie. This includes a wide variety of mixes, like one for strawberry shortcake that can be found sitting right beside the luscious, fresh, sweet, ripe, red strawberries. There are also canned items like Amish pickled okra and jars of homemade jam. A freezer is filled with local meats, like pre-made hamburgers, and Nash Family Creamery Ice Creams, including Whisky Chocolate Chunk.

Of note, watermelons are starting to arrive just in time for the warmer weather.

While the market is filled with fresh produce and other food items, in the yard between Anderson’s family home and a pen filled with frolicking baby goats, are displays of all kinds of ferns, bedding plants, herbs and vegetables. The ferns are huge and lush. There are several varieties, not just common Boston ferns.

Under the partial shade of a pergola are tables and tables of bedding plants, herbs and vegetable plants at very reasonable prices. Flowers include cosmos, zinnias, marigolds, pansy, petunias, salvia, verbena and much more. There are lots of tomato and pepper plants, as well as a wide assortment of herbs.

The place has a homey, old-time touch, and Wilson makes even strangers feel like a part of the family just for dropping in and looking around. You can’t help but want to support the farm with a purchase.

“Last year,” Wilson noted, “we were a Ruthies Finalist. Our goal is to be the winner in our category this year!”

In business since 2001, they are also a Pick Tennessee producer. Pick Tennessee is a division of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture dedicated to promoting products made in the state, including everything from fresh produce to handmade chocolates to locally produced soaps to artisan cheeses.

During the summer months, Triple A Farms also sponsors a craft fair on site the last Saturday of every month from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.