Traffic Alert: Rock Springs Road to Close for Months

Beginning Monday, June 17, Rock Springs Road will be closed from David Collins Drive to Highland Avenue. Rock Springs Road from David Collins Drive to Division Street will only be open to local traffic.

Please use the detour from Highland Avenue to Hicks Lane to Division Street.

The closure of Rock Springs Road from David Collins Drive to Highland Avenue will last approximately 3 months while bridge repairs are completed.

The portion of Rock Springs Road from David Collins Drive to Division Street will be fully opened in approximately 2 weeks.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email