Missing Murfreesboro Teen: 15-year-old Sa’Niya Blakney

Sa’Niya Blakney, 15, was reported missing by her mother last week.

The mother was able to contact her daughter through social media. Blakney said she would be home on Friday, June 14. The 15-year-old didn’t return home. She could possibly be with friends in Clarksville.

Blakney has a scar on her right cheek.

Sa-Niya Blakney has been entered into National Crime Intelligence Center (NCIC)as missing.

If you know where she can be located, or if you see her, please call Det. Frank Smith at 629-201-5568, via email [email protected], or dispatch 615-893-1311.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email