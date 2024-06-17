Marble Slab Creamery Introduces Summer Swirl Ice Cream

June 13, 2024 – Marble Slab Creamery, FAT Brands’ small-batch ice cream franchise that never fails to dream up the ultimate flavor combinations, today announces its new perfect summer ice cream combination, Summer Swirl! The swirling, whirling ice cream dream is available now through August 11 at participating locations and is made with equal amounts of Blue Cotton Candy, Very Yellow Marshmallow, and Strawberry – for the perfect balance of fruity, sweet, and creamy.

For more than 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the Ice Cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with free unlimited Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes.

For more information on Marble Slab Creamery, visit www.marbleslab.com.

Source: Global News Wire

