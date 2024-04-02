TORNADO WATCH 4-2-2024

Tornado Watch For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 75 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 950 AM CDT TUE APR 2 2024 TORNADO WATCH 75 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC003-005-015-017-021-023-027-031-035-037-039-041-043-049-055- 061-071-077-079-081-083-085-087-099-101-109-111-117-119-125-133- 135-137-141-147-149-159-161-165-169-175-177-181-183-185-187-189- 022000- /O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0075.240402T1450Z-240402T2000Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CANNON CARROLL CHEATHAM CHESTER CLAY COFFEE CUMBERLAND DAVIDSON DECATUR DE KALB DICKSON FENTRESS GILES GRUNDY HARDIN HENDERSON HENRY HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS JACKSON LAWRENCE LEWIS MACON MARSHALL MAURY MCNAIRY MONTGOMERY OVERTON PERRY PICKETT PUTNAM ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE VAN BUREN WARREN WAYNE WEAKLEY WHITE WILLIAMSON WILSON $$ ATTN...WFO...LMK...OHX...MEG...PAH... Many schools are closing today or closing early in anticipation of this afternoon’s severe weather event. See more here as updates become available

Timing looks to be around lunchtime thru early evening. It is a very quiet morning, and the longer that happens the more severe we expect the weather to be this afternoon. We will post watches as they become available.

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 77. South southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.