Top Stories From July 10, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
1

Here are the top stories for July 10, 2024.

1Notes Live Amphitheater Project in Murfreesboro Scrapped

Photo: City of Murfreesboro

The City of Murfreesboro has elected not to move forward with the Notes Live project in the Gateway area due to Notes Live’s inability to meet the conditions set forth in its development agreement with the City. Read more

2Country Artist Drew Parker and Wife Mallory Welcome Daughter

photo courtesy of Drew Parker

On Sun., July 7th at 5:45am, Drew Parker and his wife Mallory welcomed their daughter Landry Tate. She weighed 6lbs 7oz and measured 19in, and she joins big sister Harley Greer Parker. Read more

3Murfreesboro Home Damaged in Fire

Photo: Murfreesboro Fire

Murfreesboro Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Read more

4Health Inspections: Rutherford County July 9, 2024

These are the health scores for July 2-9, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more

5Deputies Who Responded to Death of Asher Sullivan Honored

Photo: Volunteer Behavioral Health executives Amanda Cook, Haylee McPhearson-Bush, Phyllis Persinger and Ella Britt honored Patrol Lt. Derek Oeser, Dispatcher Cpl. Molly Nye and Sgt. Jason Brown,Photo: Rutherford County Sheriff\’s Office

Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to tragic death of Asher Sullivan were honored for their efforts by Volunteer Behavioral Health executives Tuesday. Read more

