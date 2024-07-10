Top Stories From July 10, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 10, 2024.
The City of Murfreesboro has elected not to move forward with the Notes Live project in the Gateway area due to Notes Live’s inability to meet the conditions set forth in its development agreement with the City. Read more
On Sun., July 7th at 5:45am, Drew Parker and his wife Mallory welcomed their daughter Landry Tate. She weighed 6lbs 7oz and measured 19in, and she joins big sister Harley Greer Parker. Read more
Murfreesboro Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Read more
These are the health scores for July 2-9, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more
Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to tragic death of Asher Sullivan were honored for their efforts by Volunteer Behavioral Health executives Tuesday. Read more
