Health Inspections: Rutherford County July 9, 2024

These are the health scores for July 2-9, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Type
|Date
|Address
|South Haven Neighborhood Pool
|91
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Annandale Apartments Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|1307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Stewart Springs Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Westlawn HOA Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|1009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Amberton Community Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167
|Shelton Square Wading Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Shelton Square Main Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Rockhaven Lodge Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/8/2024
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Colonial Estates Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/8/2024
|601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/8/2024
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/8/2024
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Farmhouse Apartnments Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/8/2024
|635 Lyons Farm Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Cobalt Row Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/8/2024
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Waffle House
|100
|Food Service Routine
|7/8/2024
|3009 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Camino Real # 10
|93
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/8/2024
|3359 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hacienda Los Miranda
|55
|Food Service Routine
|7/8/2024
|2333 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Taco Bell #20209
|100
|Food Service Routine
|7/8/2024
|2482 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/8/2024
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|92
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/8/2024
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|92
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/8/2024
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Rockhaven Lodge Spa
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/8/2024
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Meant to be Love
|Approval
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|7/8/2024
|2537 Summit Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Candlewood Suites Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/8/2024
|930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/8/2024
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Cobalt Row Hot Tub
|92
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/8/2024
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Sonic Drive-In of Murfreesboro, TN #8 LLC
|94
|Food Service Routine
|7/8/2024
|1627 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Meant to Be Love Food Service
|100
|Food Service Routine
|7/8/2024
|2537 Summit Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Bonchon
|98
|Food Service Routine
|7/8/2024
|1718 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Whataburger
|100
|Food Service Routine
|7/8/2024
|360 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Big Twist Pretzels
|100
|Food Service Routine
|7/8/2024
|1720 Old Fort Parkway Suite F110 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Chuck E. Cheese's #664
|100
|Food Service Routine
|7/8/2024
|1720 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|The Cookie Store/ The Coffee Creamery
|100
|Food Service Routine
|7/8/2024
|1720 Old Fort Parkway Suite C-130 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Andy's Frozen Custard
|100
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/8/2024
|2300 Needham Dr. Smyrna , TN 37167
|Casa Adobe Express
|100
|Food Service Routine
|7/8/2024
|1433 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Centennial Adult Daycare FS
|100
|Food Service Routine
|7/8/2024
|230 Glenis Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Murfreesboro Strike & Spare Food
|97
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/8/2024
|1760 - C Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Rock Haven Lodge
|100
|Organized Campgrounds Routine
|7/8/2024
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Salon Revelations
|100
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|7/5/2024
|420 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Bright Ideas Tattoo
|100
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|7/5/2024
|2403 E. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Middle Tennessee Tattoo Company
|100
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|7/5/2024
|121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Sir Pizza #B2
|95
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/5/2024
|3219 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Santa Rosa Pupuseria y Taqueria Mobile
|100
|Food Service Routine
|7/5/2024
|233 Gracie Ln Bradyville, TN 37026
|Koji South
|100
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/5/2024
|3114 S Church St. Unit A Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Captain D's
|99
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/5/2024
|3114D S CHURCH ST Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Dutch Brothers Coffee
|99
|Food Service Routine
|7/5/2024
|3255 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Wendy's
|100
|Food Service Routine
|7/5/2024
|3243 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Firehouse Subs
|100
|Food Service Routine
|7/5/2024
|2445 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Home2 Suites/Tru Murfreesboro
|100
|Hotels Motels Routine
|7/5/2024
|909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Candlewood Suites
|96
|Hotels Motels Routine
|7/5/2024
|850 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Bojangles #983
|80
|Food Service Routine
|7/5/2024
|2263 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Courtyard by Marriott Auxiliary Bar
|100
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/3/2024
|411 Potomac Pl Smyrna , TN 37167
|Crumbl Cookies
|92
|Food Service Routine
|7/3/2024
|817 Industrial Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Bojangles # 988
|93
|Food Service Routine
|7/3/2024
|2895 South Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Courtyard by Marriott Food Service
|100
|Food Service Routine
|7/3/2024
|411 Potomac Pl Smyrna, TN 37167
|Koji Express North
|98
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/3/2024
|3230 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/3/2024
|915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Paddock Club Spa
|98
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/3/2024
|150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Century Autumn Wood Apts Pool
|95
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/3/2024
|630 St. Andrews Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|The Banks at West Fork Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/3/2024
|1405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|LC Murfreesboro Pool
|92
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/3/2024
|2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|The Dylan Apartments
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/3/2024
|1620 Battleground Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Green Meadows Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/3/2024
|425 Warrior Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Comfort Suites Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/3/2024
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Paddock Club Apartment Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/3/2024
|150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/3/2024
|490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Courtyard by Marriott Outdoor Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/3/2024
|411 Potomac Pl Smyrna , TN 37167
|Summerlake Apt. Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/3/2024
|207 National Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tailgate Brewery Murfreesboro
|89
|Food Service Routine
|7/3/2024
|210 Stones River Mall Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Eats Sweets and Treats Mobile
|100
|Food Service Routine
|7/3/2024
|1410 Pagosa Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tailgate Brewery Murfreesboro Aux.
|98
|Food Service Routine
|7/3/2024
|210 Stones River Mall Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Bamboo Oriental Cusine
|98
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/3/2024
|331 Waldron Rd., STE 100 La Vergne, TN 37086
|Taco Bell #28362
|100
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/3/2024
|3378 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Helens Hot Chicken
|94
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/3/2024
|479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 120 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Wasabi Steak House and Sushi
|96
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/3/2024
|2812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Acapulco Express
|55
|Food Service Routine
|7/3/2024
|3364 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Absolute Ink Tattoo Facility
|100
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|7/2/2024
|1403 Greenland Dr., UNIT D Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Andys frozen custard
|99
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/2/2024
|2262 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Raising Wildflowers Childcare Food Service
|100
|Food Service Routine
|7/2/2024
|703 Drew Street Smyrna , TN 37167
|Northfield Ridge Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|2032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|101 Depot Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/2/2024
|101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167
|Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Forest Oaks #1
|92
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/2/2024
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Comfort Suites Spa
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Raising Wildflowers Childcare Facility
|Approval
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|7/2/2024
|703 Drew Street Smyrna , TN 37167
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|92
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Windsor Downs Apts. Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/2/2024
|1001 Mason Tucker Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Almaville Apartment Homes
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|961 Seven Oaks Blvd, Leasing Office Smyrna, TN 37167
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Colony House Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|1510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|River Chase Community Pool
|90
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Easton Place Apartment Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|1709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Chariot Pointe Pool
|88
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|1710 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Cason Estates Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/2/2024
|1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Forest Oaks II Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|1003 E Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Carriage Park Condo Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/2/2024
|789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Red Roof Inn Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Comfort Suites Hotel
|98
|Hotels Motels Routine
|7/2/2024
|226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Arbor Brook Apartment Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/2/2024
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Casa Amigos Taco Shop
|98
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/2/2024
|206 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Asuka Hibachi &Buffet
|95
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/2/2024
|645 Presidents Place. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Red Roof Inn Hotel
|90
|Hotels Motels Routine
|7/2/2024
|2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Radiant Inn and Suites
|82
|Hotels Motels Routine
|7/2/2024
|2262 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!