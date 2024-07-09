Health Inspections: Rutherford County July 9, 2024

These are the health scores for July 2-9, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreTypeDateAddress
South Haven Neighborhood Pool91Swimming Pools Routine7/9/20246565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Annandale Apartments Pool96Swimming Pools Routine7/9/20241307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Stewart Springs Pool100Swimming Pools Routine7/9/20241319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Westlawn HOA Pool96Swimming Pools Routine7/9/20241009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Amberton Community Pool100Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167
Shelton Square Wading Pool96Swimming Pools Routine7/9/20245705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool100Swimming Pools Routine7/9/20241319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Shelton Square Main Pool96Swimming Pools Routine7/9/20245705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Rockhaven Lodge Pool100Swimming Pools Routine7/8/2024462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Colonial Estates Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/8/2024601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool100Swimming Pools Routine7/8/20242001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool100Swimming Pools Routine7/8/20242001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Farmhouse Apartnments Pool98Swimming Pools Routine7/8/2024635 Lyons Farm Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Cobalt Row Pool96Swimming Pools Routine7/8/20241955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Waffle House100Food Service Routine7/8/20243009 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Camino Real # 1093Food Service Follow-Up7/8/20243359 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hacienda Los Miranda55Food Service Routine7/8/20242333 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Taco Bell #20209100Food Service Routine7/8/20242482 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool100Swimming Pools Routine7/8/20242001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE92Swimming Pools Routine7/8/20242631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE92Swimming Pools Routine7/8/20242631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Rockhaven Lodge Spa100Swimming Pools Routine7/8/2024462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Meant to be LoveApprovalChild Care Facilities Routine7/8/20242537 Summit Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Candlewood Suites Pool96Swimming Pools Routine7/8/2024930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool96Swimming Pools Routine7/8/2024810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Cobalt Row Hot Tub92Swimming Pools Routine7/8/20241955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Sonic Drive-In of Murfreesboro, TN #8 LLC94Food Service Routine7/8/20241627 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Meant to Be Love Food Service100Food Service Routine7/8/20242537 Summit Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Bonchon98Food Service Routine7/8/20241718 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Whataburger100Food Service Routine7/8/2024360 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Big Twist Pretzels100Food Service Routine7/8/20241720 Old Fort Parkway Suite F110 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Chuck E. Cheese's #664100Food Service Routine7/8/20241720 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
The Cookie Store/ The Coffee Creamery100Food Service Routine7/8/20241720 Old Fort Parkway Suite C-130 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Andy's Frozen Custard100Food Service Follow-Up7/8/20242300 Needham Dr. Smyrna , TN 37167
Casa Adobe Express100Food Service Routine7/8/20241433 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Centennial Adult Daycare FS100Food Service Routine7/8/2024230 Glenis Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Murfreesboro Strike & Spare Food97Food Service Follow-Up7/8/20241760 - C Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Rock Haven Lodge100Organized Campgrounds Routine7/8/2024462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Salon Revelations100Tattoo Studios Routine7/5/2024420 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Bright Ideas Tattoo100Tattoo Studios Routine7/5/20242403 E. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Middle Tennessee Tattoo Company100Tattoo Studios Routine7/5/2024121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Sir Pizza #B295Food Service Follow-Up7/5/20243219 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Santa Rosa Pupuseria y Taqueria Mobile100Food Service Routine7/5/2024233 Gracie Ln Bradyville, TN 37026
Koji South100Food Service Follow-Up7/5/20243114 S Church St. Unit A Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Captain D's99Food Service Follow-Up7/5/20243114D S CHURCH ST Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Dutch Brothers Coffee99Food Service Routine7/5/20243255 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Wendy's100Food Service Routine7/5/20243243 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Firehouse Subs100Food Service Routine7/5/20242445 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Home2 Suites/Tru Murfreesboro100Hotels Motels Routine7/5/2024909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Candlewood Suites96Hotels Motels Routine7/5/2024850 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Bojangles #98380Food Service Routine7/5/20242263 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Courtyard by Marriott Auxiliary Bar100Food Service Follow-Up7/3/2024411 Potomac Pl Smyrna , TN 37167
Crumbl Cookies92Food Service Routine7/3/2024817 Industrial Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Bojangles # 98893Food Service Routine7/3/20242895 South Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Courtyard by Marriott Food Service100Food Service Routine7/3/2024411 Potomac Pl Smyrna, TN 37167
Koji Express North98Food Service Follow-Up7/3/20243230 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool98Swimming Pools Routine7/3/2024915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Paddock Club Spa98Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/3/2024150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Century Autumn Wood Apts Pool95Swimming Pools Routine7/3/2024630 St. Andrews Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
The Banks at West Fork Pool100Swimming Pools Routine7/3/20241405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
LC Murfreesboro Pool92Swimming Pools Routine7/3/20242355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
The Dylan Apartments96Swimming Pools Routine7/3/20241620 Battleground Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Green Meadows Pool98Swimming Pools Routine7/3/2024425 Warrior Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Comfort Suites Pool96Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/3/2024226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Paddock Club Apartment Pool98Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/3/2024150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/3/2024490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Courtyard by Marriott Outdoor Pool100Swimming Pools Routine7/3/2024411 Potomac Pl Smyrna , TN 37167
Summerlake Apt. Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/3/2024207 National Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Tailgate Brewery Murfreesboro89Food Service Routine7/3/2024210 Stones River Mall Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Eats Sweets and Treats Mobile100Food Service Routine7/3/20241410 Pagosa Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Tailgate Brewery Murfreesboro Aux.98Food Service Routine7/3/2024210 Stones River Mall Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Bamboo Oriental Cusine98Food Service Follow-Up7/3/2024331 Waldron Rd., STE 100 La Vergne, TN 37086
Taco Bell #28362100Food Service Follow-Up7/3/20243378 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Helens Hot Chicken94Food Service Follow-Up7/3/2024479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 120 Smyrna, TN 37167
Wasabi Steak House and Sushi96Food Service Follow-Up7/3/20242812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Acapulco Express55Food Service Routine7/3/20243364 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Absolute Ink Tattoo Facility100Tattoo Studios Routine7/2/20241403 Greenland Dr., UNIT D Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Andys frozen custard99Food Service Follow-Up7/2/20242262 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Raising Wildflowers Childcare Food Service100Food Service Routine7/2/2024703 Drew Street Smyrna , TN 37167
Northfield Ridge Pool96Swimming Pools Routine7/2/20242032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
101 Depot Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/2/2024101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167
Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool98Swimming Pools Routine7/2/2024350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Forest Oaks #192Swimming Pools Routine7/2/20241002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa100Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/2/20242565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Comfort Suites Spa100Swimming Pools Routine7/2/2024226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Raising Wildflowers Childcare FacilityApprovalChild Care Facilities Routine7/2/2024703 Drew Street Smyrna , TN 37167
Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool92Swimming Pools Routine7/2/20242565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Windsor Downs Apts. Pool96Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/2/20241001 Mason Tucker Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Comfort Inn Suites Pool98Swimming Pools Routine7/2/20243001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Almaville Apartment Homes98Swimming Pools Routine7/2/2024961 Seven Oaks Blvd, Leasing Office Smyrna, TN 37167
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool98Swimming Pools Routine7/2/20242689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Colony House Pool98Swimming Pools Routine7/2/20241510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
River Chase Community Pool90Swimming Pools Routine7/2/20242142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Easton Place Apartment Pool98Swimming Pools Routine7/2/20241709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Chariot Pointe Pool88Swimming Pools Routine7/2/20241710 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Cason Estates Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/2/20241650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Forest Oaks II Pool98Swimming Pools Routine7/2/20241003 E Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Carriage Park Condo Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/2/2024789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Red Roof Inn Pool98Swimming Pools Routine7/2/20242282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Comfort Suites Hotel98Hotels Motels Routine7/2/2024226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Arbor Brook Apartment Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/2/2024350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Casa Amigos Taco Shop98Food Service Follow-Up7/2/2024206 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Asuka Hibachi &Buffet95Food Service Follow-Up7/2/2024645 Presidents Place. Smyrna, TN 37167
Red Roof Inn Hotel90Hotels Motels Routine7/2/20242282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Radiant Inn and Suites82Hotels Motels Routine7/2/20242262 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

