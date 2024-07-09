Health Inspections: Rutherford County July 9, 2024

These are the health scores for July 2-9, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Type Date Address South Haven Neighborhood Pool 91 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Annandale Apartments Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 1307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Stewart Springs Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Westlawn HOA Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 1009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Amberton Community Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167 Shelton Square Wading Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Shelton Square Main Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Rockhaven Lodge Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine 7/8/2024 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Colonial Estates Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/8/2024 601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine 7/8/2024 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool 100 Swimming Pools Routine 7/8/2024 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Farmhouse Apartnments Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine 7/8/2024 635 Lyons Farm Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Cobalt Row Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine 7/8/2024 1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Waffle House 100 Food Service Routine 7/8/2024 3009 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Camino Real # 10 93 Food Service Follow-Up 7/8/2024 3359 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hacienda Los Miranda 55 Food Service Routine 7/8/2024 2333 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Taco Bell #20209 100 Food Service Routine 7/8/2024 2482 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine 7/8/2024 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 92 Swimming Pools Routine 7/8/2024 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE 92 Swimming Pools Routine 7/8/2024 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Rockhaven Lodge Spa 100 Swimming Pools Routine 7/8/2024 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Meant to be Love Approval Child Care Facilities Routine 7/8/2024 2537 Summit Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Candlewood Suites Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine 7/8/2024 930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine 7/8/2024 810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Cobalt Row Hot Tub 92 Swimming Pools Routine 7/8/2024 1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Sonic Drive-In of Murfreesboro, TN #8 LLC 94 Food Service Routine 7/8/2024 1627 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Meant to Be Love Food Service 100 Food Service Routine 7/8/2024 2537 Summit Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Bonchon 98 Food Service Routine 7/8/2024 1718 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Whataburger 100 Food Service Routine 7/8/2024 360 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Big Twist Pretzels 100 Food Service Routine 7/8/2024 1720 Old Fort Parkway Suite F110 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Chuck E. Cheese's #664 100 Food Service Routine 7/8/2024 1720 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129 The Cookie Store/ The Coffee Creamery 100 Food Service Routine 7/8/2024 1720 Old Fort Parkway Suite C-130 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Andy's Frozen Custard 100 Food Service Follow-Up 7/8/2024 2300 Needham Dr. Smyrna , TN 37167 Casa Adobe Express 100 Food Service Routine 7/8/2024 1433 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Centennial Adult Daycare FS 100 Food Service Routine 7/8/2024 230 Glenis Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Murfreesboro Strike & Spare Food 97 Food Service Follow-Up 7/8/2024 1760 - C Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Rock Haven Lodge 100 Organized Campgrounds Routine 7/8/2024 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Salon Revelations 100 Tattoo Studios Routine 7/5/2024 420 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Bright Ideas Tattoo 100 Tattoo Studios Routine 7/5/2024 2403 E. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Middle Tennessee Tattoo Company 100 Tattoo Studios Routine 7/5/2024 121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Sir Pizza #B2 95 Food Service Follow-Up 7/5/2024 3219 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Santa Rosa Pupuseria y Taqueria Mobile 100 Food Service Routine 7/5/2024 233 Gracie Ln Bradyville, TN 37026 Koji South 100 Food Service Follow-Up 7/5/2024 3114 S Church St. Unit A Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Captain D's 99 Food Service Follow-Up 7/5/2024 3114D S CHURCH ST Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Dutch Brothers Coffee 99 Food Service Routine 7/5/2024 3255 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Wendy's 100 Food Service Routine 7/5/2024 3243 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Firehouse Subs 100 Food Service Routine 7/5/2024 2445 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Home2 Suites/Tru Murfreesboro 100 Hotels Motels Routine 7/5/2024 909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Candlewood Suites 96 Hotels Motels Routine 7/5/2024 850 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Bojangles #983 80 Food Service Routine 7/5/2024 2263 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Courtyard by Marriott Auxiliary Bar 100 Food Service Follow-Up 7/3/2024 411 Potomac Pl Smyrna , TN 37167 Crumbl Cookies 92 Food Service Routine 7/3/2024 817 Industrial Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Bojangles # 988 93 Food Service Routine 7/3/2024 2895 South Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Courtyard by Marriott Food Service 100 Food Service Routine 7/3/2024 411 Potomac Pl Smyrna, TN 37167 Koji Express North 98 Food Service Follow-Up 7/3/2024 3230 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine 7/3/2024 915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Paddock Club Spa 98 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/3/2024 150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Century Autumn Wood Apts Pool 95 Swimming Pools Routine 7/3/2024 630 St. Andrews Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 The Banks at West Fork Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine 7/3/2024 1405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 LC Murfreesboro Pool 92 Swimming Pools Routine 7/3/2024 2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 The Dylan Apartments 96 Swimming Pools Routine 7/3/2024 1620 Battleground Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Green Meadows Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine 7/3/2024 425 Warrior Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Comfort Suites Pool 96 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/3/2024 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Paddock Club Apartment Pool 98 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/3/2024 150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/3/2024 490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Courtyard by Marriott Outdoor Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine 7/3/2024 411 Potomac Pl Smyrna , TN 37167 Summerlake Apt. Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/3/2024 207 National Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Tailgate Brewery Murfreesboro 89 Food Service Routine 7/3/2024 210 Stones River Mall Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Eats Sweets and Treats Mobile 100 Food Service Routine 7/3/2024 1410 Pagosa Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tailgate Brewery Murfreesboro Aux. 98 Food Service Routine 7/3/2024 210 Stones River Mall Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Bamboo Oriental Cusine 98 Food Service Follow-Up 7/3/2024 331 Waldron Rd., STE 100 La Vergne, TN 37086 Taco Bell #28362 100 Food Service Follow-Up 7/3/2024 3378 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Helens Hot Chicken 94 Food Service Follow-Up 7/3/2024 479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 120 Smyrna, TN 37167 Wasabi Steak House and Sushi 96 Food Service Follow-Up 7/3/2024 2812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Acapulco Express 55 Food Service Routine 7/3/2024 3364 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Absolute Ink Tattoo Facility 100 Tattoo Studios Routine 7/2/2024 1403 Greenland Dr., UNIT D Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Andys frozen custard 99 Food Service Follow-Up 7/2/2024 2262 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Raising Wildflowers Childcare Food Service 100 Food Service Routine 7/2/2024 703 Drew Street Smyrna , TN 37167 Northfield Ridge Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 2032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 101 Depot Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/2/2024 101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167 Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Forest Oaks #1 92 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/2/2024 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Comfort Suites Spa 100 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Raising Wildflowers Childcare Facility Approval Child Care Facilities Routine 7/2/2024 703 Drew Street Smyrna , TN 37167 Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool 92 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Windsor Downs Apts. Pool 96 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/2/2024 1001 Mason Tucker Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Comfort Inn Suites Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Almaville Apartment Homes 98 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 961 Seven Oaks Blvd, Leasing Office Smyrna, TN 37167 Sleep Inn & Suites Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Colony House Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 1510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 River Chase Community Pool 90 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Easton Place Apartment Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 1709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Chariot Pointe Pool 88 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 1710 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Cason Estates Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/2/2024 1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Forest Oaks II Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 1003 E Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Carriage Park Condo Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/2/2024 789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Red Roof Inn Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Comfort Suites Hotel 98 Hotels Motels Routine 7/2/2024 226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Arbor Brook Apartment Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/2/2024 350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Casa Amigos Taco Shop 98 Food Service Follow-Up 7/2/2024 206 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Asuka Hibachi &Buffet 95 Food Service Follow-Up 7/2/2024 645 Presidents Place. Smyrna, TN 37167 Red Roof Inn Hotel 90 Hotels Motels Routine 7/2/2024 2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Radiant Inn and Suites 82 Hotels Motels Routine 7/2/2024 2262 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

