Health Inspections: Rutherford County Swimming Pools July 9, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for July 2-9, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Type
|Date
|Address
|Colonial Estates Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/8/2024
|601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Paddock Club Spa
|98
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/3/2024
|150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Comfort Suites Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/3/2024
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Paddock Club Apartment Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/3/2024
|150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/3/2024
|490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Summerlake Apt. Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/3/2024
|207 National Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|101 Depot Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/2/2024
|101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/2/2024
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Windsor Downs Apts. Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/2/2024
|1001 Mason Tucker Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Cason Estates Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/2/2024
|1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Carriage Park Condo Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/2/2024
|789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Arbor Brook Apartment Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/2/2024
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|South Haven Neighborhood Pool
|91
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Annandale Apartments Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|1307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Stewart Springs Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Westlawn HOA Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|1009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Amberton Community Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167
|Shelton Square Wading Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Shelton Square Main Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Rockhaven Lodge Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/8/2024
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/8/2024
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/8/2024
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Farmhouse Apartnments Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/8/2024
|635 Lyons Farm Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Cobalt Row Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/8/2024
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/8/2024
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|92
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/8/2024
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|92
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/8/2024
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Rockhaven Lodge Spa
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/8/2024
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Candlewood Suites Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/8/2024
|930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/8/2024
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Cobalt Row Hot Tub
|92
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/8/2024
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/3/2024
|915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Century Autumn Wood Apts Pool
|95
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/3/2024
|630 St. Andrews Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|The Banks at West Fork Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/3/2024
|1405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|LC Murfreesboro Pool
|92
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/3/2024
|2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|The Dylan Apartments
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/3/2024
|1620 Battleground Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Green Meadows Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/3/2024
|425 Warrior Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Courtyard by Marriott Outdoor Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/3/2024
|411 Potomac Pl Smyrna , TN 37167
|Northfield Ridge Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|2032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Forest Oaks #1
|92
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Comfort Suites Spa
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|92
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Almaville Apartment Homes
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|961 Seven Oaks Blvd, Leasing Office Smyrna, TN 37167
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Colony House Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|1510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|River Chase Community Pool
|90
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Easton Place Apartment Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|1709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Chariot Pointe Pool
|88
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|1710 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Forest Oaks II Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|1003 E Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Red Roof Inn Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
