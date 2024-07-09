Health Inspections: Rutherford County Swimming Pools July 9, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for July 2-9, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Type Date Address Colonial Estates Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/8/2024 601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Paddock Club Spa 98 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/3/2024 150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Comfort Suites Pool 96 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/3/2024 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Paddock Club Apartment Pool 98 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/3/2024 150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/3/2024 490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Summerlake Apt. Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/3/2024 207 National Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 101 Depot Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/2/2024 101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/2/2024 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Windsor Downs Apts. Pool 96 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/2/2024 1001 Mason Tucker Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Cason Estates Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/2/2024 1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Carriage Park Condo Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/2/2024 789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Arbor Brook Apartment Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/2/2024 350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 South Haven Neighborhood Pool 91 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Annandale Apartments Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 1307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Stewart Springs Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Westlawn HOA Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 1009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Amberton Community Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167 Shelton Square Wading Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Shelton Square Main Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Rockhaven Lodge Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine 7/8/2024 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine 7/8/2024 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool 100 Swimming Pools Routine 7/8/2024 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Farmhouse Apartnments Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine 7/8/2024 635 Lyons Farm Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Cobalt Row Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine 7/8/2024 1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127 North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine 7/8/2024 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 92 Swimming Pools Routine 7/8/2024 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE 92 Swimming Pools Routine 7/8/2024 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Rockhaven Lodge Spa 100 Swimming Pools Routine 7/8/2024 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Candlewood Suites Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine 7/8/2024 930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine 7/8/2024 810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Cobalt Row Hot Tub 92 Swimming Pools Routine 7/8/2024 1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine 7/3/2024 915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Century Autumn Wood Apts Pool 95 Swimming Pools Routine 7/3/2024 630 St. Andrews Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 The Banks at West Fork Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine 7/3/2024 1405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 LC Murfreesboro Pool 92 Swimming Pools Routine 7/3/2024 2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 The Dylan Apartments 96 Swimming Pools Routine 7/3/2024 1620 Battleground Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Green Meadows Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine 7/3/2024 425 Warrior Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Courtyard by Marriott Outdoor Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine 7/3/2024 411 Potomac Pl Smyrna , TN 37167 Northfield Ridge Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 2032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Forest Oaks #1 92 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Comfort Suites Spa 100 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool 92 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Comfort Inn Suites Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Almaville Apartment Homes 98 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 961 Seven Oaks Blvd, Leasing Office Smyrna, TN 37167 Sleep Inn & Suites Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Colony House Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 1510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 River Chase Community Pool 90 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Easton Place Apartment Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 1709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Chariot Pointe Pool 88 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 1710 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Forest Oaks II Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 1003 E Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Red Roof Inn Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email