Health Inspections: Rutherford County Swimming Pools July 9, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for July 2-9, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Colonial Estates Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/8/2024601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Paddock Club Spa98Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/3/2024150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Comfort Suites Pool96Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/3/2024226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Paddock Club Apartment Pool98Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/3/2024150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/3/2024490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Summerlake Apt. Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/3/2024207 National Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
101 Depot Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/2/2024101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa100Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/2/20242565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Windsor Downs Apts. Pool96Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/2/20241001 Mason Tucker Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Cason Estates Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/2/20241650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Carriage Park Condo Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/2/2024789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Arbor Brook Apartment Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/2/2024350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
South Haven Neighborhood Pool91Swimming Pools Routine7/9/20246565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Annandale Apartments Pool96Swimming Pools Routine7/9/20241307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Stewart Springs Pool100Swimming Pools Routine7/9/20241319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Westlawn HOA Pool96Swimming Pools Routine7/9/20241009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Amberton Community Pool100Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167
Shelton Square Wading Pool96Swimming Pools Routine7/9/20245705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool100Swimming Pools Routine7/9/20241319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Shelton Square Main Pool96Swimming Pools Routine7/9/20245705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Rockhaven Lodge Pool100Swimming Pools Routine7/8/2024462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool100Swimming Pools Routine7/8/20242001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool100Swimming Pools Routine7/8/20242001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Farmhouse Apartnments Pool98Swimming Pools Routine7/8/2024635 Lyons Farm Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Cobalt Row Pool96Swimming Pools Routine7/8/20241955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool100Swimming Pools Routine7/8/20242001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE92Swimming Pools Routine7/8/20242631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE92Swimming Pools Routine7/8/20242631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Rockhaven Lodge Spa100Swimming Pools Routine7/8/2024462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Candlewood Suites Pool96Swimming Pools Routine7/8/2024930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool96Swimming Pools Routine7/8/2024810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Cobalt Row Hot Tub92Swimming Pools Routine7/8/20241955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool98Swimming Pools Routine7/3/2024915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Century Autumn Wood Apts Pool95Swimming Pools Routine7/3/2024630 St. Andrews Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
The Banks at West Fork Pool100Swimming Pools Routine7/3/20241405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
LC Murfreesboro Pool92Swimming Pools Routine7/3/20242355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
The Dylan Apartments96Swimming Pools Routine7/3/20241620 Battleground Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Green Meadows Pool98Swimming Pools Routine7/3/2024425 Warrior Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Courtyard by Marriott Outdoor Pool100Swimming Pools Routine7/3/2024411 Potomac Pl Smyrna , TN 37167
Northfield Ridge Pool96Swimming Pools Routine7/2/20242032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool98Swimming Pools Routine7/2/2024350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Forest Oaks #192Swimming Pools Routine7/2/20241002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Comfort Suites Spa100Swimming Pools Routine7/2/2024226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool92Swimming Pools Routine7/2/20242565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Comfort Inn Suites Pool98Swimming Pools Routine7/2/20243001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Almaville Apartment Homes98Swimming Pools Routine7/2/2024961 Seven Oaks Blvd, Leasing Office Smyrna, TN 37167
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool98Swimming Pools Routine7/2/20242689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Colony House Pool98Swimming Pools Routine7/2/20241510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
River Chase Community Pool90Swimming Pools Routine7/2/20242142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Easton Place Apartment Pool98Swimming Pools Routine7/2/20241709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Chariot Pointe Pool88Swimming Pools Routine7/2/20241710 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Forest Oaks II Pool98Swimming Pools Routine7/2/20241003 E Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Red Roof Inn Pool98Swimming Pools Routine7/2/20242282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

